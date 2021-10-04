Tigres vs Necaxa: where and what time to watch matchday 12 of Liga MX

The Tigres will face Necaxa (Photo: Facebook / @Tigres)

The afternoon of this Sunday, October 3, the double day of the Grita Mexico 2021 tournamentDue to the FIFA date, the Mexican tournament played on dates 11 and 12 in the same week. Now the last matches of the Matchday 12 They will be played this afternoon, including the duel between Tigres against Necaxa.

The team of Miguel Louse Herrera will receive those led by Pablo Guede, a coach who just took command of the team, because on September 27 the Aguascalientes team made his arrival official. Both clubs will meet at the University Stadium of the UANL (Autonomous University of Nuevo León) at the point of 19:00 hrs (Central Mexico), where they will try to close in the best way before the break for the World Cup qualifiers.

Where to see Tigres vs Necaxa live?

Miguel Piojo Herrera’s team will receive those led by Pablo Guede (Photo: EFE / Víctor Cruz)



For all the fans who want to follow the transmission of the game, they can do so through the TUDN signal, since it will be in charge of having live coverage of the game. In addition, the page of the Liga BBVA MX it also keeps track of the game, so you can follow minute by minute from the official website.

When: Sunday, October 3

Schedule: 19:00 hrs Central Mexico

Place: UANL University Stadium

Canal: TUDN (channel 5 of Televisa)

How did Tigres and Necaxa get to matchday 12 of the tournament?

Tigres march in place 5 with 17 points (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)



With the proximity of the league, each team is committed to adding more victories to be placed in qualifying zones. Until now, Tigres march in place 5 with 17 points, momentarily is placed in the repechage classification, just two places away from the automatic classification.

The people of Monterrey have experienced different ups and downs since the arrival of the Louse Herrera to the technical direction of the club. Last round they got a 3-0 victory over Atlético San Luis; However, the scenario for Herrera looks complicated because of the casualties due to injury.

Previously the feline team announced the withdrawal of the French Florian Thauvin due to an injury that afflicted him, later it became known that Nicholas The tooth López He will also not be able to appear in the next club duels due to an appendectomy.

Pablo Guede will direct Necaxa (Photo: Courtesy / Club Tijuana)

For their duel against Necaxa they will be joined Carlos Salcedo and Andre Pierre Gignac, both will be on the bench and will not be able to play with their team. Gignac has yet to recover from his ankle injury so the Louse Herrera dismissed it. While The Titan presented a muscle discomfort that will leave him without playing.

By contrast, Necaxa comes from a favorable result against Tijuana as it won 3 – 0 in the previous day. The change in technical direction was immediately reflected on the court as they managed to take all three points convincingly against the Xolos.

Up to now, they remain with 12 points that leaves them in the 14th position of the tournament. They are two places away from entering the repechage zone, which could give them the possibility of fighting a place for the league.

Tigres is coming off a 3-0 victory against San Luis (Photo: EFE / Víctor Cruz)



Guede will assume the responsibility of the hydrocalids to 5 days before the general round ends of the competition and after the start of the league. The Argentine coach replaced Guillermo Vazquez, who was dismissed because of the poor performance he showed with the team at the start of the tournament.

The change in technical direction represented an opportunity for the Ray of Necaxa and have the opportunity to close the campaign in the best way Opening 2021.

KEEP READING:

The indiscipline that left Chivas with 9 players in the Tapatío Classic

The day Lionel Messi played at the Blue Stadium

Serie A: this was Chucky Lozano’s goal in Napoli’s victory against Fiorentina