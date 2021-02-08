Tigres vs Palmeiras: where and how to watch the semi-final match of the Club World Cup

(Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Dabbous)

Tigres face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup Semifinal this Sunday, February 7, at 12:00 hours.

The group that directs Ricardo Ferretti has as goal to become the first Mexican and Concacaf organization to reach the final of the tournament.

The match to be played at the Qatar Foundation Stadium, in Qatar, can be followed live by Fox Sports 1 y 2. Meanwhile, Liga MX shared the following message on social networks: “We are with you, Tigres! Much success in the Semifinals of the Club World Cup in Qatar. We want to see them in the Final! ”.

The university team settled in the prelude to the final, after beating Ulsan Hyundai 2-1. The two annotations of the felines were of Andre Pierre Gignac.

(Photo: Instagram / 10apg)

The Brazilian team will face their first meeting in the Club World Cup, because being members of Conmebol they have direct access to the semifinal. Palmeiras got his place in the contest after winning the Copa Libertadores against Santos.

It should be noted that there is no previous confrontation between both squads, but the Monterrey team has faced other Brazilian teams and registers a mark of three defeats by three victories.

The next precedent between Tigres and Brazilian teams is the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores 2015, against Porto Alegre, matches that ended with an aggregate score of 4-3.

While the history of Mexican teams before Brazilian representatives is not positive in the Club World Cup. Since Necaxa against Vasco da Gama, Pachuca against Liga de Quito and América against Atlético Nacional, they failed to obtain the victory.

(Foto: EFE / EPA / ABBAS ALI)



If André-Pierre Gignac and company fail to overcome their rivals, they will be able to fight for third place. The organizations that have managed to take third place: Necaxa (2000), Monterrey (2009, 2019) and Pachuca (2017).

While, Bayern Munich will face the Egyptian Al-Ahly for the other place to play the final in the Club World Cup, match to be played on Monday, February 8. And Tigres or Palmeiras will face the winner of said duel.

And it will be on Thursday, February 11, that the match for third place and the final will be played.

On the four occasions that a non-European organization won the Club World Cup, the champion was a Brazilian team; Corinthians in 2000 and 2012, Sao Paulo in 2005 and Internacional in 2006.

(Photo: EFE / José Méndez / File)



“We saw part of the Tigres game, we know they are a strong team. They are focused on the World Cup and showed their strength against the Koreans. The important thing is to stay focused as a group and keep dreaming, ”explained defensive midfielder Felipe Melo.

Palmeiras is under the command of Abel Ferreira, who was appointed in October as technical director replacing Vanderlei Luxembourg. Meanwhile, Tigre is led by the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti since 2010.

“We go step by step, we are not imagining that we are playing the final, which is possible, but first we have to face Palmeiras, who deserve all the respect, “said Ferretti.

He added: “What we are going to face against the Brazilians is not strange for us. The team is soaked, aware of what Palmeiras is, of the form of Brazilian football. I don’t think there is anything we don’t know. “

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Entire squad for semifinals: Tigres is ready to face Palmeiras

Ferretti says Tigres “is drenched” in everything about Palmeiras

Tigres cites history against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup semifinal