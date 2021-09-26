Tigres vs Pumas: the garrafales failures that sentenced the draw without goals

Pumas and Tigres tied without goals (Photo: Twitter- AlacranAvitia)

The Pumas visited the Volcano to face the Tigres de la UANL. Both teams are not going through their best streak in the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021. Auriazules appear in the 16th place in the quotient table. While those led by Miguel Herrera They have disappointed their fans, because despite the great investment they have made in players, they are in eighth position.

During the first half of the match, the team directed by Andrés Lillini He looked superior, they had several important arrivals and the center forward Juan Dinneo he stayed very close to putting the advantage, however, all were failed attempts and they could not finalize.

Things got complicated for the UANL team, as one of the most important forwards, Florian Thauvin had to leave the field of play at minute 14. The Frenchman has had complications to add minutes in the MX League since his arrival, as he made his debut on matchday three against Santos, in which he started, but was expelled at 34 minutes and then the adaptation was difficult for him.

The scoreboard remained intact during the first half. After the break and the talks in the locker room, both teams looked much more competitive and the duel became even. Alfredo Talavera dressed as a hero with his incredible saves and kept the score at zero.

Pumas had important arrivals but could not score (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

The second half was just beginning when the Volcán fans exploded with a score by Quiñones, however, the play was reviewed in the VAR and both was annulled because the player was in an advanced position.

Luck did not favor either team, as arrivals at both goals were present and the goalkeepers had a lot of participation, but the ball was deflected or hit the post.

In the final stretch, those of the UANL insisted on taking the three points, the Frenchman Gignac took a shot from medium distance to the 91 minutes that crashed on the crossbar, he could no longer dial, so he went blank to stay on 149 annotations since he came to Tigres as a reinforcement in 2015, which maintains him as the top scorer in the club’s history.

Although without a doubt, Tigres missed the best version of Gignac, who reached five months without scoring a goal and the cats cannot climb positions in the classification.

It should be remembered that Tigres did not have Nico Lopez, who is positioned as a feline scorer in the tournament with six goals, due to a possible appendicitis and it was expected that Gignac would assume the role of scorer, at times he appeared on the wings, but he spent the longest time in the area looking to do damage, but he did not have clear options to get his first goal in the tournament.

Miguel Herrera accepted the mistakes of his team (Photo: Miguel Sierra- EFE)



At the end of the game, Miguel Herrera accepted that the functioning of his team has not been optimal and hopes to continue working to solve the problems he faces:

“Nothing good, do not play Well in the first half, we let the rival grow and when we want to solve it, it was not enough; we risk, we create spaces behind us … And I understand people, their team does not win, and they look for something else … We will continue working, but you get there, you have to specify, finish plays, the solvent is the defensive part, they looked good, “he declared at a press conference.

Likewise, he stressed the urgent need for the French striker, Gignac to regain his scoring streak: “We have to recover Andrés (Gignac) and CarlosThey are the forwards of the team, André has two posts in a row, we will work with them, they need to recover the goal ”.

KEEP READING:

A honeycomb prevented the use of local sound in the Atlas vs León

Walking in the pantheon and taking off your shoes: Michel Leaño’s strange method as a coach

Atlas vs León: the formidable performance that placed the rojinegros among the best in the tournament