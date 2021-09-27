Tigres vs Pumas: when and where to see the duel between felines on matchday 10 in Liga MX

Florian Thauvin, reinforcement of Tigres for the 2021 Apertura Tournament (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



The match between Tigers and Pumas, which will serve as the second of three commitments of the Saturday activity corresponding to the Matchday 10 at Grita Mexico 2021 Opening Tournament, this will be done Saturday, September 25, 2021. The comparison between felines will take place in the UANL University Stadium, o’clock 19:00 hours (Central time of the Mexican Republic), and will be available through the screens of Televisa Univision Sports Network (TUDN). The box San nicolas de los heros aims to get his second victory at home; while that of El Pedregal, his first as a visitor.

Those led by Miguel Herrera remain at the boundary of the qualification zone at the League. With 13 points in their walk, after nine disputed duels, they will seek to leave behind the setback suffered before Striped from Monterrey at Classic Regio to continue in the fight towards him Liga MX championship. Prior to the meeting between the Red and black of the Atlas and the Club Leon, which will start with the actions of this Saturday, preserve three victories, four draws and two defeats.

The synodal of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) began the contest with a victory on the court of the Hot Stadium; beat the Xoloitzcuintles from Tijuana to inaugurate the era Louse With the right foot. However, on the next day he could not repeat the moment of joy, since he did not come out of hell alive: the Red Devils of the Toluca defeated him 3-1 in the Nemesio Ten.

The felines add one victory and three draws at El Volcán during the 2021 Grita Mexico Opening Tournament (Photo: Official Tigres / Facebook)

In his home debut, he signed equal to one with Santos Laguna. The result was repeated in his presentation at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium against The fringe of the Puebla. Once back in the academic, surpassed Queretaro by 3-0. It coincided that in El Kraken, in front of Gunboats from Mazatlan, re-forged the same marker with which he made the White Roosters.

In his last three games, he has again agreed to parity twice and succumbed to his hated rival of the Sultana of the North. On The volcano, established 1-1 with The academy and the 2-2 with The fair. At Steel giant, The gang from Javier Aguirre stayed with him Regiomontano Classic 126 after clinching a 2-0 through Alfonso Gonzalez and Matías Kranevitter.

The eleventh of Andrés Lillini has flown downhill in the Grita Mexico 2021 Opening Tournament; accumulates only seven of 27 possible units, the product of a win, four draws and four setbacks. In his first game, he drew without so many against Atlas on University City. When visiting the BBVA Stadium, failed to overcome the set albiazul and returned to the capital of Mexico with an unfavorable 2-0 in the suitcase.

Alan Mozo, a university full-back, has started with Pumas in 8 of his 9 campaign appearances. He was sent off against Toluca and lost the match against Chivas. (Photo: @ PumasMX / Twitter)

In the University Olympic, he fell 1-3 against Athletic San Luis and left the scoreboard intact with the Queretaro club. Despite losing 3-0 to the Ray of the Necaxa at Victoria, came out gracefully in its passage through the grass of The Camoteros. The Ecuadorian Washington Corozo and the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinneno they established the 0-2 with which they got their first and only win of the season.

Little would the illusion be maintained, since the scarlet they sent her back to hell by 2-1. The last consecutive draws, to zero when they received the Chivas from Guadalajara at Mexico 68 Already two targets when they visited Sinaloa territory, they appear as part of their current streak in the competition. Pumas he longs to add three again to leave the bottom of the general table.

