Tigres vs. San Luis: Yeferson Soteldo’s outstanding performance in the UANL comeback

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

The Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon (UANL) took a firm step with the victory over Atlético de San Luis at the Volcán stadium. Although an error in the rear caused them to be at a disadvantage in the first minutes of the second half, the entry of Yeferson Soteldo It was the necessary revulsive so that the felines could get his fourth consecutive victory. Also, Andre-Pierre Gignac converted the thousandth goal in Miguel Herrera’s career as a coach.

The arrival of André Jardine to the bench of Atlético de San Luis, as well as the victory they obtained against the Águilas del América gave encouragement to the Potosí team. The clean and jerk was noticed in the first half of the match, as they gave Enough battle to put Nahuel Guzmán’s arch at risk without conceding any goals against him. It was thus that the first half passed without goals.

It was not until the second half when the San Luis began to have a greater presence in Nahuel Guzmán’s area. Noticing the superiority in the deployment of the Tigers, they opted to do damage on set pieces and got their only score of the match thanks to a corner kick, although it was also caused by a huge mistake in the defense.

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

Al minute 55, the San Luis players piled into the area to shoot towards the goal. The center had the clear intention of being finished off by the striker John Murillo, who made the attempt to fulfill the expectation. However, in his attempt to reject the ball, the defender Igor Lichnovsky overtook the gunner and put the ball into his goal with a solid header.

The Louse Herrera had already entered the field to Yeferson Soteldo instead of Juan Pablo Vigón, so the draw was a matter of time. The defense from Potosí defended itself vigorously, but they were unable to stop the formidable attack of the university students who, hand in hand with the Venezuelan, they managed to equalize the actions in the 72nd minute.

After a missed corner kick by the visitors, the Tigres launched a counterattack at Soteldo’s feet. After going all the way down the left wing thanks to a Florian Thauvin pass, Yeferson managed to get around his markers and send a cross into the six-yard box. Although Marcelo Barovero tried to refuse, Carlos González was more opportune and finished off with his head to match the match.

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

The push of those attending the Volcano also contributed to the emotional moment experienced by the Tigres. To the minute 76, the home team had a chance from a set piece. A runaway center could be rescued by Florian Thauvinwho served Soteldo on one side of the area. The Venezuelan once again sent a precise center that was finished off by Gignac.

Taking advantage of his height, the French striker rose to execute a Headbutt far from Barovero’s chances. The shout of goal that flooded the Stadium meant the celebration for the thousandth target in Miguel’s career Louse Herrera as coach, who also celebrated 20 years since his debut with the Atlante Iron Colts.

The Tigers got their fourth consecutive win and they approached the leader of the competition with a single point of difference. The next challenge will be a visit to the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium on the northern border. In the meantime, the potosino club remained in the penultimate position of the tournament and will have the crucial test against the Monterey Stripedwho have not had the best step from the hand of Javier Aguirre.

