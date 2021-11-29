Tigres vs Santos: where and at what time to see the second leg of the Liga MX quarterfinals

The Tigres will seek to win victory at the Olympic Stadium to go to the semifinals (Photo: EFE / Andrés Herrera)



This Sunday night the following semifinalists of the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021. The UANL Tigers (Autonomous University of Nuevo León) will receive the team of Santos Laguna in the match corresponding to the return of the quarter finals of Liga MX.

With the advantage of two goals to one, the set of Guillermo Almada obtained a positive result at home and will seek to eliminate those led by Miguel The lice Herrera. O’clock 18:00 hrs on the field of the University Stadium both teams will look for a place in the semifinals of the championship.

The minimum output required by Felines to go to the next phase is a global draw, since with the elimination of the away goal, the tiebreaker is the position in the table and the club Louse Herrera ended in fourth place with 28 points, four units more than Santos, who finished in fifth and had their pass to the league through playoffs.

Where to watch the Tigres vs Santos quarterfinal return?

From the San Nicolás de los Garza volcano stadium, the Tigres hope to obtain the result that will take them to the semifinals. Every time Tigres plays home, the television station that has coverage of their matches live it is TUDN and for this occasion it will not be the exception.

Date: Sunday, November 28

Location: UANL Olympic Stadium, San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León

Hours: 6:00 p.m. Central Mexico

TV: TUDN and Channel 5

Mobile app: TUDN You will have the minute by minute update of the most outstanding actions of the game through your App. Also from Izzy Go and Blim TV will have coverage of the event.

Internet: the official accounts of Tigres and Santos in Twitter They keep track of the game and share minute by minute of the most outstanding actions of the game. Also the official page of the Liga BBVA MX carries a live coverage of the match.

Radio: Another option to follow live each action of the match live is treated by the 730 AM signal and 96.9 of the modulated frequency (FM). For those fans who do not have access to the internet or television, The Deportes it will have the narration of the match.

How do Tigres and Santos arrive after the quarterfinals?

In the first leg match on the Corona TSM Stadium court, the Warriors they knew how to take advantage of their location and left Tigres at a disadvantage, who are committed to winning if they want to reach the semifinals. From the first minutes of the game, Santos approached the rival area and on the left wing, Omar Campos gave a pass to Diego Valdes, who was in charge of making the first of the game.

Later, at minute 12 Eduardo Aguirre made the second of the game. With a pass from Valdés he intercepted the ball and in the middle of two defenses he knew how to find the space to define 2 – 0. Tigres’ reaction did not wait and they immediately looked for the score.

It was until the second half, at minute 74, when Andre Pierre Gignac responded offensively and made it 2 – 1. Despite the Tigers’ best efforts, they did not achieve the tie and they left with the minimum advantage of a goal.

Only one score separates them from the semifinals. What they will need is a goal and that they do not score any against them to have a global tie (2 – 2) and classified by the table position. But if the Laguneros score a goal, they would put the aggregate (1 -3) which would force the blue auria to score two goals and get his pass.

So far the first classified at semifinals son Pumas and Atlas, after the first second leg matches of the quarterfinals, the Universidad club and The roijinegros they got a ticket to the next stage.

