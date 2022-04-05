Tigres vs Tijuana: where and at what time to watch Matchday 12 of Liga MX

At 7:00 p.m., Tigres will receive Xolos (EFE/Antonio Ojeda)

With the qualification of the Mexican National Team to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the MX League resumed its activity with the Day 12 of the Grita México Clausura 2022. tigers and Toluca They will face each other at the Volcano Stadium on the occasion of this date of Mexican soccer. Those led by Miguel Herrera will seek to continue their winning streak that until now has them as second place in the classification.

On 7:00 p.m. point the game will start on the field of the UANL University Stadium (Autonomous University of Nuevo León); The Xolos squad will also arrive with the goal of winning the duel as they have had a series of favorable results so far, but they require more points to advance in the table positions.

For this meeting, the authorities of the Mexican league approved that the house of the felines had a 100% capacity of its capacity, so it is expected that there will be a large number of fans for this match. But for those who cannot go to the sports venue, they will be able to see it on the live broadcast.

For the Tigres vs. Xolos match, the access of the fans will be allowed in a capacity of 100% (Photo: Courtesy / Club Tijuana)

Where and at what time to watch Tigres vs Xolos?

On this occasion the match will be broadcast by the signal of Izzi TV and TUDN. So fans will have to have a subscription to the platform to watch the game live.

Date: Sunday, April 3

Hours: 7:00 p.m. (central Mexico)

Venue: UANL Olympic Stadium, Nuevo Leon

Transmission: TUDN, Izzi TV

Internet: the page of TUDN will be in charge of sharing the most relevant actions of the match. It will also share the live broadcast, to see it it is necessary to have a Izzi.

Social media: a different modality to not miss any detail of the match is treated through Twitter. The official accounts of each club will be in charge of sharing a minute by minute with the most outstanding actions of the duel.

How do Tigres and Xolos get to Matchday 12 of Liga MX?

The Tijuana squad remains in 11th position with 14 points (Photo: Courtesy/ Xolos de Tijuana)

With the chance to climb to first place of the Grita México 2022 classification table, the Tigres club remains one of the best teams in the last days of the championship. Until now accumulates a total of 23 points that leaves them on the second rung.

In the last five games played by the royal squad, they have accumulated a winning streak; beat Atlético de San Luis 2 – 1, defeated Bravos de Juárez 2 – 3, accumulated a draw with Cruz Azul, thrashed León 3 – 0 and finally won the Monterrey classic with a score of 2 – 0.

While the Tijuana squad remains in 11th position with 14 points. In his last five most recent games, he has accumulated a series of varied results, since in his most recent round against Juárez, he managed to win 1 – 0 despite having one less element on the court. But against Santos he lost 4-0.

Until now, the Tijuana club is located in the playoff zone, is above Chivas and Americaso it is vital for them to generate more points that will leave them well established in the classification, since a little more than halfway through and with five dates to go, the playoff and league positions are beginning to emerge.

