Tigres vs Xolos: Gignac’s goal with which he set a new record

Gignac reached 10 goals so far in Clausura 2022 (Photo: Instagram/@clubtigresoficial)

With a score of 2 – 0 the squad of tigers achieved the victory at home and who was in charge of signing the victory of the Monterrey club was Andre Pierre Gignac. The French striker once again showed his goalscoring ability and with the score he recorded in this day 12 he broke some individual records as a scale in Liga MX.

The play of the goal took place in the middle of the field when Carlos Gonzalez he fought a ball in the air and won it; he managed to head the ball up front and allowed Gignac to run for the ball to record the second touchdown of the game. In a one-on-one with a defender from Tijuana, the Bomboro managed to win the ball.

no longer marking faced goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco, forced him to leave his area in order to throw the ball over him. Gignac scored the ball and managed to enter the goal when the clock marked the 74th minute of the second half. With this, in addition to making the duel 2 – 0, The Frenchman recorded his 10th goal so far in Grita México Clausura 2022.

Gignac is one of the best scorers in the history of Tigres (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

Until this date 12, the French striker remains the scoring leader of the championship, with his mark is above Nicolás Ibañez from Pachuca, who has 7 goals and Fernando Luis Aristeguieta from Puebla, who has registered five goals so far. With a remarkable lead, Gignac returned to the version of the team’s goalscorer that he was in previous seasons.

Also its both in the UANL Olympic Stadium became his 10th goal in 9 consecutive days Well, from date 3 to date 12, he has always scored a goal in all his games. It should be noted that Tigres has not yet played its pending match of day 7, therefore Gignac does not have annotation record on that date.

Said marking revealed a new mark for the Frenchman’s career in Mexican soccer since he equaled the record of the second European in Liga MX who scored the most goals in a row. André-Pierre was paired with the brand of Isidro Lángara.

So far, Gignac has played 11 games as a starter (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Langara is considered one of the top European scorers in the Mexican First Division. He played for Real Club España during the 1940s, during which time he amassed just over 100 goals. And anyway, he had nine games in a row in which he scored.

To date, Gignac has played 11 games as a starter, accumulating 970 minutes played with a percentage of 97.98 possible minutes played.

Tigers vs. Xolos

The objective of Michael Herrera he succeeded, so far in the Clausura 2022 tournament he has transformed the tactical game of Tigres. In their match against the Xolos de Tijuana of the Day 12 of the MX League He achieved victory with a score of 2 – 0 and thus added the three points of the duel, for which he is positioning himself in the first position of the classification with 25 points.

Tigres won 2-0 against Xolos (Photo: Instagram/@clubtigresoficial)

The first goal was John Paul Vigón at minute 59, later the score of the Bomboro. Despite the goals, they went until the second half, throughout the match they were insisting but without success. One of the most dangerous plays was on a corner kick charged by Florian Thauvinsince he tried an Olympic goal, however, he did not succeed.

KEEP READING:

Chicharito’s double with which the fans insisted on his return to the Tri

Marcelo Flores was called up to play for Arsenal’s first team

Why Héctor Herrera could miss the Champions League