Tijuana vs Cruz Azul: where and at what time to see the last match of matchday 12

Those led by Juan Reynoso will seek victory in his visit to the Caliente Stadium (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE)

Cruz Azul will visit the Xolos of Tijuana in one of his last opportunities to fight for the first four places of the general table in this tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021. A victory for Juan Reynoso’s men could mean an important boost to get the final stretch of the championship on track.

For their part, the Xolos decided fire coach Robert Dante Siboldi of the technical direction of the team for the terrible results obtained so far. Currently the border They are in the last general place of the contestny its operation throughout the semester has left much to be desired.

Date: Sunday, October 3

Location: Caliente Stadium, Tijuana

Schedule: 21:06 hours CDMX

Transmission: Fox Sports

Cruz Azul has had irregular results this tournament in the Liga Mx (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE)

Both teams have had irregular soccer moments in these 11 dates of Liga Mx. However, due to the current format of the competition, both cement producers and Tijuana residents still have the possibility of entering direct league positions or play-offs respectively.

The Xolos occupy the basement of the league with only seven points of 33 disputed. The team that until recently was led by Siboldi achieved only one victory, drew four times and were defeated in six games. In addition, during the last tournaments they have not managed to weigh the home team and what it means for visiting teams to play on the pitch of the Caliente Stadium. The Tijuana field was previously classified as one of the most difficult customs in Mexican soccer.

On the other side, the Peruvian coach’s team Juan Reynoso, are in the middle of the classification with 14 points after 11 games played. The cement manufacturers have had little regularity throughout the tournament despite having one of the best teams in the Liga Mx. The Machine has won three games, tied five and have two setbacks.

This irregularity of the cruzazulino team can be seen reflected in the five games tied in these 11 dates played. Despite having moments of good football, he has not managed to consolidate in a good way and close the matches to obtain the best results sought. In addition, they have not managed to get the expected points from the field of the Aztec stadium, where they generally get stronger.

Reynoso has not been able to find the best results this season in Liga Mx (Photo: Liga MX).

The soccer summer at the national team level wreaked havoc on the blue squad with multiple absences and important injuries at key moments of these 11 days. The Mexicans Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado and Sebastián Jurado they missed the first weeks of work due to their participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In addition, the largest Mexican team made use of Orbelín Pineda for the Gold Cup, so the midfielder missed some games from the first dates of the league championship. Jonathan Cabecita Rodriguez Nor has he had the expected regularity due to the little rest he had after playing the Copa América with Uruguay.

Those from the border suffered a painful 3-0 defeat last day when they visited the state of Victoria to face Necaxa. The machine tied against the Puebla camoteros on the road and has only managed to get one victory out of its last four games played. In the most recent five duels between the two teams the Xolos got a win and a tie, while those of the Noria managed to accumulate three games won.

