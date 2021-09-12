Tijuana vs Santos: when and where to see the match of day 8 of Liga MX

Los Xolos de Tijuana will host the 2021 Guard1anes runners-up on the field of the Caliente stadium (Photo: Courtesy / Club Tijuana)

On day 8 of the tournament Mexico shouts Apertura 2021 of the MX League matches are becoming crucial to league and title aspirations. The Xolos from Tijuana will host Club Santos Laguna, who does not know defeat in the current tournament. In that way Robert Dante Siboldi he will have to face a huge challenge in case he looks to get out of the last positions of the general table.

The Caliente Stadium, on the northern border of Mexico, will host one of the most important matches for the Xolos. With three out of 21 possible units, they are the third worst team in the tournament and they have not been able to win a single encounter in the course of the campaign. The crisis has even called into question the continuity of the Uruguayan helmsman, who has not been worth the good campaigns he has had in the past.

The meeting will start at 9:06 p.m., Central Mexico time, this Friday. The capacity allowed due to sanitary restrictions is 60 percent, so a little more than 16 thousand people will be able to follow the actions live from the stadium stands. The rest of the Santos and Xolos fans in the country will be able to follow the game through Internet television.

Robert Dante Siboldi could live his last moments on the Tijuana bench in case of not accumulating units (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



Place: Caliente Stadium, Tijuana, Baja California.

Date: September 10, 2021.

Hour: 21:06 hours.

TV: the signal of the match will be transmitted exclusively by Fox Sports.

Mobile app: For users with subscription, they will be able to follow the actions through the official application of Fox Sports.

Internet: The meeting will also be broadcast through the official website of Fox Sports, although it will also be available if you have a subscription.

The forced rest thanks to the date programmed by FIFA to direct the qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup could have been beneficial to set the path straight. Tijuana’s last game culminated in a two-goal draw against Rayados de Monterrey, so having rescued the unit benefited the spirit of Siboldi’s pupils.

Carlos Acevedo will not be available for the match due to a shoulder injury (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

On the other hand, although the outlook for the lagoon team looks much better than its next rival, frustration has seized the team by not being able to add three points in four of the last five games they played. In this way, they have only been able to collect 11 units out of 21 possible, a situation that has them in first place in the playoffs under the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL).

And it is that since their debut in the tournament, where they thrashed the Rayos del Necaxa by three to zero, they had not been able to win again. It was against Cruz Azul, Tigres, Guadalajara, Atlas and León where they scored at least one goal, but could not get anything beyond the draw. It wasn’t until facing the Ciudad Juárez Braves that they achieved three points again.

In addition, the challenge of facing some hungry Xolos to win will have as an additional obstacle the absence of Carlos Acevedo. The goalkeeper had kept a low quota of goals against, but a shoulder injury took him away from the courts for six weeks. Thus, he will add minutes again when they receive the Rayados de Monterrey or the Cañoneros de Mazatlán at the beginning of October 2021.

