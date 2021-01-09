TikTok Adds David Bowie Full Music Catalog

Comfortable birthday, Ziggy Stardust: On what would have been David Bowie’s 74th birthday, TikTok has added the enduring British artist’s full music catalog to the app.

As well as, an account established in Bowie’s reminiscence has launched on TikTok (at @davidbowie) in partnership with Warner Music Group, Sony Music Leisure and the David Bowie property. The channel options movies from Bowie’s life and work throughout over 5 many years.

Tracks now accessible for TikTok customers to include into their movies embody such Bowie hits as “Heroes,” “Area Oddity,” “Let’s Dance,” “Fame,” “Insurgent Insurgent,” “Life on Mars?”, and “Ashes to Ashes.” They’re accessible in a devoted playlist on the TikTok Sounds web page.

Bowie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame in 1996, and was ranked thirty ninth on Rolling Stone’s listing of 100 Best Artists of All Time and twenty third on its listing of finest singers of all time.

“A pioneer in music and style, David was — and stays — a cultural icon,” TikTok stated in an announcement. “He was by no means afraid to push boundaries and was all the time first to embrace new expertise to achieve his international fan base.”

Bowie died on Jan. 10, 2016, on the age of 69. This coming Sunday (Jan. 10), TikTok will launch #TheStarman hashtag problem. Utilizing Bowie’s monitor “Starman,” first launched in 1972 because the lead single from “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars,” followers can be invited to have fun the musician and recreate his well-known appears to be like throughout the years.

TikTok has been including tracks from different notable British artists and teams over the previous few months, together with the works of Queen, John Lennon and George Michael.