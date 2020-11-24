TikTok and the Elton John AIDS Foundation Partner for World AIDS Day

TikTok is partnering with the Elton John AIDS Foundation to extend consciousness about HIV/AIDS on the upcoming World AIDS Days on Dec. 1.

The partnership’s marketing campaign begins on Nov. 25, with TikTok customers being provided entry to a quiz on HIV/AIDS schooling and consciousness. The legendary rocker may even participate in a particular livestream on the app starting at 11 a.m. PT on Dec. 1. Host Reggie Yates will lead the present, which additionally options John’s husband, David Furnish, and different celeb friends.

“HIV could appear a illness of the previous, particularly with COVID-19 in the headlines nevertheless it nonetheless impacts everybody,” John stated in an announcement. “All of us have to care about HIV and finish the discrimination round this illness. There’s an excellent line-up for our TikTok Stay to interrupt down the myths round HIV, speak about protected intercourse and be sure that younger folks know easy methods to defend themselves and others.”

The stream, out there via John’s TikTok web page, may even embody performances by Rina Sawayama, Sam Fender and Sam Smith. TikTok U.Okay. and Europe normal manger Wealthy Waterworth stated the partnership’s objective is for the social media app to assist increase the message being shared by Elton John AIDS Foundation and assist battle the illness.

“We wish to play our half in serving to folks perceive their sexual well being, and to take away the unjust stigma which sadly nonetheless exists round HIV/AIDS,” Waterworth stated. “We’re proud to assist the Elton John AIDS Foundation through the use of our platform to amplify their message and educate our group in an authentically TikTok method.”

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was based in 1993 with the objective of serving to society push previous stigmas and discrimination associated to the illness with a purpose to overcome it. The inspiration’s TikTok may even provide entry to Donation Stickers for app customers to assist.