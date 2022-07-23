TikTok and the importance of convincing political authorities of their interests: two million in three months to pressure the US

Chinese company ByteDance, parent of TikTok, has spent more than $2.1 million in the second quarter to put pressure on the US government. This figure means a 130% increase from the previous quarter’s spending. It is the first time it has exceeded $2 million in a single quarter to lobby authorities and more than it spent in all of 2019.





According to information from CNBC, there were several issues on which he had to press. One of the laws he discussed was the US Online Choice and Innovation Act, the key antitrust bill that would ban tech platforms incumbents favor their own offerings over those of rivals who depend on their services.

He also lobbied for two versions of a large funding bill intended to boost US competitiveness vis-à-vis China and on various online privacy bills. Another issue TikTok is concerned about in the US is a defense spending bill and a bill to ban TikTok on Department of Homeland Security devices.

TikTok has a complicated relationship with the US





Chinese ownership of TikTok has complicated its relationship with Washington, as many lawmakers are skeptical about the security of US user data and believe that Beijing could force ByteDance to give them information to spy to US citizenship. Of course, the pressure groups do not detail what exactly ByteDance wants to press.

TikTok has said that it does not store US user data in China and that it would not give that information to the Chinese government. But skepticism from lawmakers has persisted and was recently reignited with a BuzzFeed News report that found that employees of China-based ByteDance were able to access non-public data from US users.

TikTok posted a blog post announcing that, through its partnership with Oracle, it had “changed the US user data storage location“, so “100% of US user traffic goes to Oracle’s cloud infrastructure.”