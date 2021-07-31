TikTok Big name Anthony Barajas Lifeless At 19 After Film Theater Taking pictures » SociallyKeeda

TikTok has out of place a emerging celebrity.

Anthony Barjasi, which near to amassed 1,000,000 fans On social media platforms, in recent years died after being injured in a film display taking pictures in California, the Corona Police Division ConfirmedAlso discussed that the investigation of the murder is happening.

The internet character passed away on Saturday, July 31 on the age of nineteen.

“Corona Police Division has been knowledgeable that Anthony Barrage kicked the bucket this morning,” Police Division Having discussed in a press release. “We prolong our ideas and condolences to his friends and family.”

On Tuesday, July 27, local law enforcement used to be arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, for his alleged involvement in a film display taking pictures in Corona, Calif.

Consistent with a press release from the Corona Police Division on the time, Joseph used to be charged with murder, attempt to murder and robbery. In Saturday’s statement, officials discussed they’re “running with the Riverside County District Lawyer’s Workplace so as to add an extra depend of first-degree homicide towards Joseph Jimenez.”