TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Resigns

Kevin Mayer has stepped down as CEO of TikTok, simply months after taking the job and after latest stress by President Trump over the app’s safety, Selection has confirmed.

Mayer despatched a letter to TikTok and ByteDance workers on Wednesday night time, asserting his resolution.

“In latest weeks, because the political surroundings has sharply modified, I’ve achieved important reflection on what the company structural adjustments would require, and what it means for the worldwide function I signed up for. In opposition to this backdrop, and as we anticipate to succeed in a decision very quickly, it’s with a heavy coronary heart that I wished to allow you to all know that I’ve determined to depart the corporate,” Mayer stated within the letter. “I perceive that the function that I signed up for — together with operating TikTok globally — will look very completely different because of the US administration’s motion to push for a sell-off of the U.S. enterprise.”

Mayer’s exit comes simply weeks after President Trump signed an govt order to ban TikTok until its mother or father firm ByteDance bought its U.S. property to an American firm inside 90 days. Microsoft is in talks to purchase the short-form video app, whereas different U.S. patrons who’re reportedly embrace Twitter and software program big Oracle.

Earlier than becoming a member of TikTok in Might, Mayer was The Walt Disney Firm’s chairman of the direct-to-consumer & worldwide division. He beforehand served as senior govt vice chairman and chief technique officer of Disney.

“We admire that the political dynamics of the previous few months have considerably modified what the scope of Kevin’s function can be going ahead, and absolutely respect his resolution,” TikTok stated to Selection. “We thank him for his time on the firm and need him properly.”

Learn Mayer’s letter beneath.

I wish to be clear that this resolution has nothing to do with the corporate, what I see for our future, or the assumption I’ve in what we’re constructing. Yiming understands my resolution and I thank him for his help on this.

As we glance to the subsequent part of this firm, there isn’t any doubt that the longer term is extremely vibrant. For our customers, any potential structural adjustments shouldn’t have an effect on their expertise, and I strongly consider that our neighborhood will probably be extra artistic and various than ever. The platform will proceed to supply our world neighborhood an incredible and built-in expertise because it does in the present day. Equally, from an worker perspective, I consider that the overwhelming majority of labor will probably be unchanged.