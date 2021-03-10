TikTok Documentary in the Works From Forbes, Shalini Kantayya

The favored social media app TikTok shall be the focus of a brand new function documentary from “Coded Bias” director Shalini Kantayya.

The movie is the newest providing from the staff behind Hulu’s upcoming “WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn,” which is ready to premiere at this 12 months’s SXSW. It’s being produced by Campfire, Forbes Leisure and Olive Hill Media and shall be based mostly on Forbes’ reporting. The filmmakers say they’ll look at how a “nascent social media app, finest recognized for viral dances, has served as the catalyst for heated controversy and countless conspiracy theorizing involving the U.S., China and a brand new tech-rooted Chilly Conflict that can form the way forward for a world shared web.”

Olive Hill Media will totally finance the image.

“TikTok’s story is about the way forward for social media itself, and the rising rigidity between democratic youth tradition and authoritarian information surveillance,” Kantayya stated in an announcement. “I’m thrilled to helm such a well timed movie.”

Kantayya’s “Coded Bias” adopted an MIT science scholar Pleasure Buolamwini as she labored to reveal gender and racial bias in facial recognition applications utilized by legislation enforcement. It was nominated for the Sundance Movie Pageant Grand Jury Prize in addition to an NAACP Picture Award and a Critics’ Alternative Award for excellent documentary.

TikTok is one among the fastest-growing firms in the world, with the app having been downloaded greater than 2.6 billion instances. Nevertheless, the platform has additionally turn into more and more controversial. The brand new movie will will speak to tech gurus, entrepreneurs and politicians, in addition to a few of the performers who’ve turn into stars on the platform because it tries to clarify its reputation and the political backlash it has impressed. It should additionally take a look at the platform’s “shapeshifting, quick gratification-based algorithm,” in addition to proprietor ByteDance’s direct ties to the Chinese language Communist Social gathering. That relationship prompted an tried ban on TikTok by former President Donald Trump. President Biden has additionally expressed issues about the addictive social media platform.

Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein will produce the movie. Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard are the govt producers for Campfire; Tim Lee and Michael Cho are govt producers for Olive Hill; and Randall Lane and Travis Collins are the govt producers for Forbes Leisure.

“There’s by no means been a social media app that’s turn into so standard and so controversial, so quick,” stated Dinerstein. “Googling ‘TikTok’ brings up tales on every little thing from threats from the White Home to class-action lawsuits, viral tendencies and social actions began on the app. For higher or worse, TikTok’s at the epicenter of American tradition, and we’re ecstatic to be reuniting with our companions at Forbes and Olive Hill to make clear this wild, sensational story.”

“In two years, TikTok has dominated the social panorama, minting millionaires, creating pop stars, empowering the poor and extra,” stated Travis Collins, govt director of Forbes Leisure. “However that is greater than only a social story, it is a compelling enterprise story. With Forbes’ perception and entry, we’re ready so as to add essential context to one among the biggest and most controversial development tales of all time, in a manner that solely Forbes can.”

“Now, greater than ever, it’s important to help creators like Kantayya who proceed to push the envelope on highly effective content material that evokes progressive conversations,” stated Olive Hill’s Tim Lee. “We’re thrilled to as soon as once more be partnering with our associates at Campfire and Forbes to make clear such an vital second in tech improvement and social media’s affect on tradition.”

CAA Media Finance and WME signify the movie collectively. Dinerstein and Campfire are represented by WME; Kantayya is represented by Lowell Shapiro and Mike Dill of Black Field Administration.

Based in 2014 and a part of Wheelhouse Leisure, Campfire’s tasks embody docuseries “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults” for HBO Max; “Choir” for Disney Plus; and Netflix’s true-crime documentary sequence “John Grisham’s The Harmless Man.”

Forbes Leisure is an offshoot of Forbes Media, the venerable enterprise publication. “WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn” was Forbes’ first function.

Olive Hill Media is led by co-founders Michael Cho and Tim Lee and specializes in genre-bending tasks that discover subversive tendencies and figures in pop-culture.