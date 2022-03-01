TikTok goes for YouTube: the social network goes from 3 to 10 minutes as the maximum length of its publications

The image we have of TikTok is a social network based on short videos. In fact, it also popularized the format on other platforms, promoting the creation of ‘Reels’ on Instagram and ‘Shorts’ on YouTube.

But, in reality, their videos are less and less short: if half a year ago they jumped from one to three minutes as the maximum duration of their publications, now that limit jumps even higher to 10 minutes.

Indeed: from now on, all TikTok users worldwide (no progressive implementations) you can already upload and spread these new not-so-short videos. There will also be no limitations by platform: it will be available both in the web version and in the mobile apps for Android and iOS.

Yesterday, analyst Matt Navarra tweeted a screenshot of a TikTok notification announcing the new maximum length of the platform as long as it had the most updated version of the app. “TikTok is infiltrating YouTube territory,” she commented.

A few hours later, confirmed the global availability of the update. “Now you can see longer videos full of misinformation,” she celebrated with great irony.

British journalist Chris Stokel-Walker also echoed on Twitter confirmation from a TikTok representative regarding this new functionality, which will make it less necessary to split or mutilate certain content:

“Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos up to 10 minutes long, which we hope will unlock even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

A bet from months ago that points to the long term

Actually, the TikTok’s first one-off experiments with 10-minute videos date from august, a few weeks after its official extension to three minutes. It seems clear that, as Navarra mentioned, TikTok’s long-term goal is to erode YouTube’s monopolya monopoly based on larger formats than those that have enabled the rapid rise of the ByteDance network.

It is not clear, however, what kind of content TikTok seeks to privilege in the future.: Will long videos remain as a mere complement to the short format, a reverse situation of what ‘Shorts’ is on YouTube today? Or will these new videos have a growing role in the platform’s recommendations?

Via | Android Central