TikTok has gone from being copied to copying to the fashionable social network: its latest function is traced to BeReal

TikTok has undoubtedly positioned itself as one of the social networks of the moment where you can find videos of all kinds. From historical moments, through tutorials and even a compilation of memories. Now they go a step further by presenting the TikTok Now feature you’ll want to put a new spin on the social network by capturing the naturalness of its users without going through numerous filters.





In this case, with TikTok Now, users will receive a notification at an undetermined time of day. from that moment You must upload a 10-second video or a static photograph that is captured at that moment. In this way, what is being done at that moment will be captured and uploaded, giving it a natural touch, something that reminds us a lot of the BeReal application.

TikTok pays too much attention to BeReal to create its new function

If you are a big fan of social networks, surely you know BeReal that began to become popular in 2022, although its journey began in 2020. In this application content cannot be uploaded freely such as on Instagram, but can only be uploaded when a mobile notification is received. In this way, the upload of hyper-edited videos or photographs is avoided.





Now, seeing the “idea” that TikTok has had, everything indicates that have relied too much on this concept, since it is practically the same. Although, now it remains to prove it by being available from today from the TikTok application or from TikTok Now itself.

From TikTok itself, they have set some requirements when making use of this functionality. First of all is that For everyone under 16 years of age, the account will be private by default to guarantee their privacy. This is because in these cases intimate situations can be shown by having to take a photo at a specific time of day.

If we refer to those under 18 years of age, it will not be allowed to share the content in the Explore tab, and if you are between 13 and 15 years old, comments will be limited to friends. This is something that is removed in all majors, where there will be no limit.

Fuente | TikTok