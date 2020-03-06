TikTok Hires Ex-ADP Security Chief Roland Cloutier Amid Data Privacy Scrutiny

TikTok, in a step to handle considerations over the safety and privateness of its social-video platform, employed cybersecurity veteran Roland Cloutier as chief data safety officer.

Cloutier, who reviews to firm head Alex Zhu, was beforehand chief safety officer at payroll-services agency ADP. His hiring comes after TikTok, which is owned by Chinese language web large ByteDance, has come underneath scrutiny within the U.S. in latest months over potential safety and data-privacy points and considerations over its ties to the Chinese language authorities.

In January, a number of safety flaws had been reported in TikTok’s app by researchers at Test Level Software program Applied sciences that would have let hackers take over customers’ accounts, entry personal movies and steal private information. TikTok stated it fastened the vulnerabilities in December 2019.

Within the new function at TikTok, Cloutier will oversee the corporate’s data safety, danger, workforce safety, disaster administration, and investigative-security operations worldwide.

“As TikTok grows and serves an ever-larger, extra various world group, we’ve got a transparent accountability to proceed to maximise safety on our platform,” Zhu, who beforehand co-founded Musical.ly, stated in a press release. With Cloutier overseeing the worldwide safety crew, “we’re assured in our potential to earn the belief of the broader group by delivering world-class safety techniques, processes and insurance policies.”

TikTok has seen large development and is fashionable notably amongst teenagers for its social, short-form video app. ByteDance acquired startup Musical.ly in a $1 billion deal and merged it with its current TikTok service. Within the U.S., TikTok had an estimated 37 million month-to-month customers on the finish of 2019, projected to develop 22% this yr to over 45 million, in response to analysis agency eMarketer. The app has been put in greater than 1.5 billion occasions worldwide, per analysis agency Sensor Tower.

Cloutier spent about 10 years at ADP, and earlier than that served as chief safety officer at data-storage vendor EMC (now owned by Dell). As well as, he has over a decade of expertise serving the U.S. Air Power, Division of Protection, and Division of Veterans Affairs. Cloutier is also the writer of enterprise e book “Changing into a International Chief Security Government Officer,” revealed in 2015.

In a press release, Cloutier stated, “It’s a privilege to affix TikTok’s gifted crew as the corporate continues its superb journey of constructing a vibrant world group. There has by no means been a extra thrilling or difficult time to serve within the safety discipline.”

TikTok’s U.S. headquarters is situated in Culver Metropolis, Calif., the place it simply opened a brand new 120,000-square-foot workplace house.