TikTok Live Studio, TikTok’s answer to Twitch to also take over the video game streaming market

As soon as TikTok started attracting users and grabbing headlines, other large social platforms began to copy his proposals to implement them themselves: that’s how the YouTube Shorts format was born and that’s how Reels and ephemeral stories also came to Instagram. But now TikTok seems determined to launch itself to copy its competitors, only that in this case, his gaze is not on Instagram or YouTube, but … on Twitch (and on YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming, of course).

And it is that the platform of Chinese origin seems determined to be much more than a short video platform and, taking advantage of its ability to attract content creators, has launched to compete in the field of live broadcasts, aimed above all at the video game streaming segment. And his new proposal to achieve it has been baptized as TikTok Live Studio.





The mobile phone is not designed for capturing gameplays (we cannot connect it, for example, to a video console), so TikTok Live Studio will be an obvious improvement for users of the social network interested in said content

This new desktop app (specifically for Windows) is taking its first steps, and for now, as it is in the testing phase, only available to a small number of users in some western countries. Perhaps it has started to ‘make noise’ too soon, because the company has chosen to withdraw the section dedicated to its new app (from where there was the possibility of downloading it) that it had published on its website.

What does TikTok Live Studio offer for now?

From what some users have been publishing on the networks, this new application allows us to personalize the live with various capture options (extracting images from video games, programs, the full screen of the PC, the video camera or mobile …) and broadcast (portrait, landscape …), as well as other pretty basic features for now, like live chats and word filters.

It’s super basic in its current state. Has both Landscape and Portrait Scenes. Sources include Game Capture, Mobile Capture, Video Capture, Program Capture, and some text/images. No browser sources, or alerts. Emojis are limited to the stock ones. pic.twitter.com/oOHwUbSdUF — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) December 15, 2021

In the captures of TikTok Live Studio you can see details such as the availability of the transmission in Full HD with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels at 60 fps, although it is not clear if it would be the highest quality or just one of the available options.





In any case, For now let’s forget about most of the advanced options of other programs broadcasting services such as OBS or StreamLabs, as well as functions such as assigning moderators, gifts, or scheduling broadcasts.

Now, all those ‘tiktoker’ who choose to jump to Twitch to broadcast their games in streaming, will be able to “stay at home” and not have to ask their followers to change platforms in order to see their gameplays live. But nevertheless, we still do not know when it will be a generalized option, as the company has not yet shared its plans on terms.