TikTok now banned for TSA employees

Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) employees are the newest authorities employees banned from utilizing TikTok.

The ban got here after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) narced on the app over safety considerations relating to its Chinese language background.

In a letter to the TSA, in keeping with the Related Press, Schumer stated, “Given the extensively reported threats, the already-in-place company bans, and the present considerations posed by TikTok, the feds can not proceed to permit the TSA’s use of the platform to fly.”

We award you no factors for that dad pun, Chuck.

Anyway, this isn’t sudden as Schumer has been beating the drum for U.S. businesses to close down any use of the video app for some time.

Together with Republican Sen. Tom Cotton (AR), Schumer despatched an identical letter to the director of nationwide intelligence in October 2019 citing considerations over TikTok’s Chinese language proprietor ByteDance and its capability to gather knowledge from customers, together with “IP tackle, location-related knowledge, system identifiers… and different delicate private info.”

The State Division and the Division of Homeland Safety banned employees from utilizing TikTok again in January. And a minimum of three branches of the U.S. navy — the Marines, Military, and Navy —issued related bans in late 2019.

The TSA informed the Related Press that, just like the Military and Navy earlier than them, the company had beforehand used the platform as a part of their social media outreach efforts. However that can now not be the case.

Simply as a damaged clock is correct twice a day, it appears like possibly Mark Zuckerberg was onto one thing when he warned us in regards to the app.