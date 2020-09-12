TikTok Star Addison Rae Cast in ‘She’s All That’ Remake

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling has been solid in the upcoming remake of the 1999 teen comedy “She’s All That.”

The gender-swapped reboot, titled “He’s All That,” has been in the works for years and just lately began to achieve traction once more. Mark Waters, the filmmaker behind “Imply Ladies” and “Freaky Friday,” is about to direct.

The movie will reimagine the plot from a teenage lady’s perspective, with Easterling taking up a task impressed by Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Zackary Siler from the unique. “She’s All That” — a modern-day tackle George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” and the 1964 film “My Truthful Woman” — centered a preferred highschool jock who, after getting dumped by his girlfriend, makes an attempt to remodel one of many college’s nerdy outcasts into the following promenade queen.

“He’s All That” places a 21st century spin on the unique, with the remake following an influencer who makes an attempt to show a nerdy boy into promenade king.

R. Lee Fleming, who wrote the 1999 film, will pen the remake. Fleming is reuniting with “She’s All That” producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay, who labored collectively on the movie’s improvement greater than 20 years in the past. Miramax, the studio that launched the unique film, will produce the upcoming model as properly.

“This reboot is a welcomed step in the direction of a brand new technology of Miramax storytelling, a part of our larger technique to leverage our present library with recent, re-imagined content material in each movie and TV,” stated Miramax CEO Invoice Block.

Easterling has 60 million followers on TikTok, making her the second-most adopted particular person on the social media platform. After her recognition on the app skyrocketed, the 19-year-old moved to Los Angeles and signed with expertise company WME. A current Forbes report estimated that Easterling is the highest-paid TikToker, amassing $5 million final 12 months from varied endorsement offers. The casting makes Easterling one of many first TikTok stars to behave in a serious studio movie.

Robert Iscove directed the unique “She’s All That,” which additionally starred Rachael Leigh Cook dinner, Paul Walker, Kieran Culkin, Anna Paquin, Usher and Gabrielle Union. Although it wasn’t a important favourite, “She’s All That” went on to earn over $100 million worldwide on the field workplace.

Easterling is repped by WME, Nixon Peabody and The Lede Firm. Waters is repped by UTA’s Jeremy Barber.