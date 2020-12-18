TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio and Family Get Hulu Docu ‘D’Amelio Present’

Charli D’Amelio, who at 16 rocketed to fame with over 100 million followers on TikTok, is getting her personal present on Hulu alongside her sister (and fellow TikTok star) Dixie and mother and father Marc and Heidi.

“The D’Amelio Present” premieres on Hulu in 2021. The eight-episode docuseries will observe “the primary household of TikTok” as they “navigate their sudden rise to fame, all of the whereas nonetheless staying true to their household values.”

“Two years in the past Charli and Dixie D’Amelio had been just about unknown exterior of their city, and now have over 100 million followers who tune in day by day for his or her each transfer. Each teen on social media desires of turning into well-known, however what occurs when the truth hits?” stated Belisa Balaban, VP of documentaries at Hulu. “’The D’Amelio Present’ joins our rising slate of docuseries concerning the human expertise and we’re extremely excited to associate with the D’Amelio household to supply viewers an genuine have a look at the sophisticated lives of those two relatable younger ladies thrust to the highest of the social media algorithm.”

The present will observe Charli’s trajectory as a TikTok star, making new associates in Los Angeles whereas keeping off on-line criticism and balancing fame and household life. Dixie, now 19, is contending together with her personal rising star on TikTok and YouTube, with 78 million-plus followers mixed. The docuseries will observe her budding music profession in Los Angeles, in addition to Marc and Heidi D’Amelio’s quest to help their daughters’ desires, transfer cross nation, and “shield their ladies from the darkish facet of fame, whereas additionally discovering their place within the highlight.”

“We’re excited to be becoming a member of the Hulu household with a novel behind the scenes look into our life,” stated Marc D’Amelio. “We’ve at all times been a really shut household, however this expertise has introduced us even nearer and we’re actually excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many individuals create impressions of us primarily based off of quick content material, a couple of minutes and even seconds. However now, we’re wanting ahead to sharing a facet that you just possible don’t get to see on our social channels.”

“The D’Amelio Present” might be govt produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Mental Property Company (IPC), an Industrial Media Firm. Showrunner Sara Reddy is govt producing together with Esther Frank.

Hulu’s present unscripted slate contains the lately introduced cope with the Kardashian Jenners to create unique content material below a multiyear deal, in addition to “Style the Nation With Padma Lakshmi,” “Eater’s Information to the World,” and the upcoming “The Subsequent Factor You Eat” with David Chang and “Planet Intercourse” with Cara Delevingne.