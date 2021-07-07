TikTok Went Flat And Other folks Flocked To Twitter With Memes

Sarah Tew/CNET

The social video app TikTok skilled some efficiency problems on Tuesday, with DownDetector appearing a spike in outages from about 1 p.m. PT. Maximum customers reported having issues gazing movies whilst others have been not able to login or add content material. The app additionally skilled issues liking movies and seeing feedback.

The problem used to be it seems that resolved round 6pm PT, TikTok reported in a tweet, however no longer ahead of heartbroken customers grew to become to Twitter to mourn the failure with memes.

“My TikTok is down and I do not know what to do now,” one person wrote.

Some other person famous that TikTok’s set of rules (which typically has spot-on content material suggestions) could also be affected by the glitch. The app’s For You web page, which brings out content material it thinks customers will respect, it seems that didn’t are living as much as its identify. “The scariest factor about TikTok no longer being to be had is that it gave me a generic FYP,” they wrote.

“Noticed Charlie [D’Amelio] on my fy web page and I ran to Twitter to look if TikTok wasn’t operating as a result of my set of rules used to be all tousled,” any other person joked.

“I cursed my Wi-Fi as a result of I believed that used to be why TikTok wasn’t operating,” reads a tweet.

One person had a in point of fact arduous time going with out the standard display screen time. “Minute 15: TikTok is offline and any other human made eye touch with me for the primary time in 2 years. I don’t understand how for much longer I will final,” they tweeted.

“When TikTok doesn’t paintings and I in fact wish to communicate to folks on my telephone,” any person wrote subsequent to a meme of an unimpressed Steve Harvey on his telephone.

Some other person dreamed of what the arena could be like with out the distraction of TikTok. “The place would we be if TikTok used to be offline 24/7,” they mentioned, at the side of a picture of a futuristic city.

As any person in brief put it, “how am I intended to waste my afternoon if I will’t scroll via TikTok?”

One phrase: Twitter. For now.