TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Says Goodbye to Connecticut House

Earlier than she grew to become one of many world’s most well-known youngsters, earlier than the intense lights of L.A. and the glassy Hollywood Hills mansion, Charli D’Amelio lived in suburban Connecticut together with her mother and father and older sister Dixie. It was right here, on this pretty odd home, the place she posted her very first TikToks, first going viral in summer season ’19.

Life has radically modified since then. D’Amelio, 16, has had one of many quickest rises to fame and fortune in historical past, having amassed greater than 100 million TikTok followers and thousands and thousands of {dollars} in lower than 18 months. Now based mostly on the West Coast, she and her household have outgrown and out-famed their Norwalk residence, which simply bought for $914,000 after two months available on the market.

Bought by Marc and Heidi D’Amelio in December 2011 for about $800,000, the three,700-square-foot, clapboard-sided construction sports activities a façade embellished with stone and prim gray paint. An American flag waves on the lengthy brick driveway and grassy yard, whereas the wee porch has one solitary column and a whimsical rocking chair.

Inside, it’s clear the D’Amelios are lengthy gone from the premises. The unstaged interiors embody a front room with an enormous bay window and a proper eating room, plus hardwood flooring and whitewashed wainscoting that neatly contrasts with medium blue wall paint. The open-concept kitchen has mid-range stainless home equipment and granite counter tops, whereas the adjoining household room features a distinctly outsized fire and glass sliding doorways that leads out again, the place the .59-acre lot comprises an enormous garden and area to “simply accommodate a pool, per the itemizing.”

All 4 of the house’s bedrooms are situated upstairs, on the second stage, together with a main bedroom with two walk-in closets and a toilet with soaking tub. One of many three visitor bedrooms additionally sports activities its personal ensuite baths, whereas the opposite two a share a single full tub, and there’s a bonus attic room on the residence’s third stage.

The D’Amelio household’s present Hollywood Hills mansion is a much more stylish, aggressively modern form of affair with 5,500 sq. ft of residing area, all of it encased in a blocky construction cast from concrete, metal, and glass. Final listed on the open market with a $5.5 million pricetag, the clan of TikTok superstars are believed to be paying as a lot as $35,000 monthly for his or her leased keep.

Brian Christy of William Raveis Actual Property held the Norwalk itemizing; Lisa Gomberg of Keller Williams repped the customer.