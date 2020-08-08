TikTok’s Dixie D’Amelio Signs Record Deal With L.A. Reid’s HitCo

Dixie D’Amelio has landed a document cope with L.A. Reid’s HitCo Leisure, becoming a member of Jennifer Lopez, Saint JHN, Outkast’s Huge Boi and Dinah Jane on the label’s roster. The 18-year-old social media sensation boasts over 15 million followers on Instagram and 33 million followers on TikTok. The Connecticut native can also be the older sister of Charli D’Amelio, the highest TikTok persona counting greater than 70 million followers.

On July 1, Dixie dropped her debut single, “Be Comfortable,” which went on to clock over 63 million views. The document brings honesty and introspection, with lyrics like: “Typically I don’t wanna be completely satisfied / Don’t maintain it towards me / If I’m down simply go away me there / Let me be unhappy.”

With the discharge, Dixie drew consideration from a number of labels. She introduced her HitCo signing with a submit on Instagram by which she’s seen smiling alongside label founder Reid, who shared the picture on his personal Instagram web page, thanking the D’Amelio household.

Dixie is signed to UTA and represented by lawyer Gary Stiffelman. The sisters’ careers are additionally taken care of by their dad and mom, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, in collaboration with music business veteran Billy Mann, who co-wrote “Be Comfortable.”

Chatting with Selection, Charli not too long ago mentioned, “If I didn’t have my household doing this with me, my expertise could be very, very totally different. I believe going by means of this alone could be much more difficult and I don’t suppose I might be capable of do it like I’m proper now.”

Reid launched HitCo shortly after being pressured to step down as chairman of Epic Information in 2017. Different artists signed to the label embody The Dream, Yella Beezy and Rubi Rose.