TikTok’s Latest Viral Trend Is Sea Shanties

Along with its typical dance tendencies and viral songs, TikTok has now resurrected the centuries-old custom of sea shanties.

The Encyclopedia Brittanica defines a sea shanty as a “sailors’ work tune relationship from the times of crusing ships, when manipulating heavy sails, via ropes, from positions on the deck constituted a big a part of a sailor’s work.” In line with shanty lore, one “shantyman” can be chosen primarily based on his seamanship — not musical expertise — to guide the crew in a call-and-response refrain as they work, leading to vocals that had been a little bit tough across the edges.

Certainly one of such shanties to take off on TikTok is “Wellerman,” a tune of New Zealand origin relationship again to the nineteenth century. Scottish TikToker Nathan Evans catapulted the tune to reputation along with his rousing rendition posted on Dec. 27, however this isn’t his first shanty — he has been masking them for months now, and has even posted a full-length model of the shanty “Depart Her Johnny” on YouTube.

Right here’s the unique that made my tiktok blow UUUUUP!! .. hope you take pleasure in it!, I additionally write unique music and have music on Spotify and so on!!, search NathanEvanss on all streaming companies! Love, Nathan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JE90UrbtTI — NathanEvanss (@NathanEvanss) January 2, 2021

In consequence, many TikTok customers have discovered the shanties inescapable, and are even demanding for the songs to be out there on their favourite streaming platforms. Enter, the world now often called ShantyTok.

2021 is the 12 months of the ocean shanty pic.twitter.com/ohOAGvkbtC — Tim – Poster of Hugo Pics (@Beertheist) January 11, 2021

TikTok’s duet perform has served completely to ship the call-and-response side of the shanty, and customers have gotten fairly artistic and complex with their renditions, including harmonies and even devices. With repetitive lyrics usually referring to sailors’ duties and instrumentation normally consisting of the fiddle or violin, shanties are proving to be the right breeding floor for improvisation.

Sea shanty TikTok is the present that retains on giving. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Mua2ZYUjtJ — Jenny Rae Rappaport (@jennyrae) January 9, 2021

Of all of the TikTok tendencies to come back out of the COVID-19 pandemic, this one might show to be probably the most weird – but additionally probably the most delightfully healthful.