TikTok’s Most-Viewed Movies, Creators of 2020 Revealed

With most individuals staying house final yr, content material creation on social media app TikTok continued to see a increase in customers and movies.

The social website shared 2020’s high 100 lists for creators, hashtag developments and viral movies to floor on the app over the yr. Many of the yr’s high creators gained tens of millions of followers in 2020, and viral developments resulted within the creation of tons of of hundreds of new movies for customers to have interaction with.

Topping the creators checklist is Charli D’Amelio. The 16-year-old star who surpassed the 100 million follower mark within the latter months of 2020. She’s identified for viral dance movies and different inventive content material. She additionally has the most important following on the platform general. She is adopted by quantity two and three creators Tabitha Brown and Bella Poarch.

Poarch can also be the creator honored with the highest place in 2020’s viral movies class. In a lip-syncing video of Millie B’s “M to the B,” the consumer added a filter that permits her digicam to trace her face. The video blew up, garnering over 45 million likes and unfold throughout different social platforms. Nathan Apodaca, higher identified by his TikTok username 420doggface208, got here in at No. 2 with a video of himself skateboarding and ingesting cranberry juice to the tune “Goals” by Fleetwood Mac. Rounding out the highest three is a video by Caitlin Reilly through which she takes on the persona of an annoying coworker throughout a Zoom assembly.

The viral developments, hashtags and challenges part is topped by the #YouHaveTo development. Movies categorized below this matter embody customers’ voiceovers layered on harpist Hannah Stater’s cowl of “A Second Aside.” The voiceovers clarify some matter that different customers “should” cease doing, like commenting “daddy” on Dr. Phil’s posts. Different high viral developments included a dance to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and a collection of posts below the hashtag #TwoPrettyBestFriends. The latter is a development that kicked off after one consumer shared a video claiming he had by no means seen two fairly greatest pals.

Take a look at TikTok’s full checklist right here.