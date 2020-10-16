Till now 50 people have died due to heavy rains and floods in Telangana, CM KCR writes to PM Modi

Hyderabad: 50 people died due to heavy rains and floods in Telangana. Of these, 11 people have died in Hyderabad alone. The government gave this information on Thursday. Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Ram Vilas Paswan and PM Modi also nominated, Ho Gaye Na Shocked…

At the same time, those whose house was completely damaged, they will be made a new house. If the house is partially damaged, financial support will be provided for the repair. Due to heavy rains in the state since Tuesday, heavy losses have occurred in Hyderabad and elsewhere.

The Chief Minister has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate assistance of Rs 1350 crore. KCR has demanded 600 crores rupees for farmers and Rs 750 crores to compensate for the damage done in Greater Hyderabad and other areas. Let us know that before last few days, heavy rains are being seen in some parts of the country.

Apart from Telangana, this horrific rain is now seen in Maharashtra as well. So far 27 people have died due to floods here. Tell that till now thousands of people have also been resuscitated in Maharashtra.

