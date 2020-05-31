Tim Allen Recalls What Was So Hard About Kaitlyn Dever Leaving Last Man Standing

Caitlyn Dever’s Eve did return for Last Man Standing‘s last episode of Season 8, which was not initially deliberate to be the season finale. The worldwide well being disaster made it in order that Season Eight ended at a clumsy place within the story, and Eve was nonetheless hanging out with the household whereas Kristin was in labor. The truth that Dever is a busy actress with varied obligations might make selecting up the place the story final left off problematic if the present cannot get her again for the continuation of that two-part episode.