Tim Allen Recalls What Was So Hard About Kaitlyn Dever Leaving Last Man Standing

On the heels of Last Man Standing‘s Season 9 renewal, Tim Allen is speaking concerning the present’s rising historical past and among the huge moments over time which have impacted him. Not too long ago, he spoke concerning the present’s lack of actress Kaitlyn Dever, and the way that exit hit him near residence.
Dever has been part of Last Man Standing since its starting, however transitioned to a recurring function from Season 7 on to pursue her rising movie and tv profession. The present needed to write Dever’s Eve out of the present by sending her character to the Air Power Academy, although the collection has often welcomed her again when her schedule allowed. Tim Allen talked about that transition and what made it so tough:
We had an episode…the place we needed to change Eve’s [Kaitlyn Dever] room and it jogged my memory of actual life. , your child’s not coming again. They will go to, they don’t seem to be going wherever, however they don’t seem to be coming again to the bed room they grew up in. It was actually a tough one for me to do primarily based on my oldest daughter, when she left.
Primarily based on his feedback to Fox Information, Tim Allen channeled his personal private experiences by way of Mike Baxter on Last Man Standing, which needed to make the sting of Kaitlyn Dever leaving harm only a bit extra. Very similar to his daughter, Kaitlyn Dever’s Eve had left and, whereas she nonetheless pops up on the present once in a while, clearly there are actually extra episodes with out her than together with her.
It is laborious to not see how Tim Allen would draw these parallels between Kaitlyn Dever’s Eve leaving and his personal daughter, particularly given how lengthy Last Man Standing has been on the air. Whereas it is nonetheless an honest stretch away from Residence Enchancment‘s episode depend, Last Man Standing has formally had extra seasons than Tim Allen’s former sitcom. These folks have spent a great deal of time collectively, so it is solely pure the household feeling can be there with all of them.
Caitlyn Dever’s Eve did return for Last Man Standing‘s last episode of Season 8, which was not initially deliberate to be the season finale. The worldwide well being disaster made it in order that Season Eight ended at a clumsy place within the story, and Eve was nonetheless hanging out with the household whereas Kristin was in labor. The truth that Dever is a busy actress with varied obligations might make selecting up the place the story final left off problematic if the present cannot get her again for the continuation of that two-part episode.
As talked about, Last Man Standing will return to Fox for Season 9 (with some related tales), although a launch date has not been introduced but. Stick to CinemaBlend for extra particulars on what’s occurring with the Fox sitcom, and for the newest information occurring in tv and flicks.
