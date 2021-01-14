Tim Bogert Dies: Vanilla Fudge and Cactus Bassist Was 76

Tim Bogert, a legendary bassist finest referred to as a part of the bands Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and the trio Beck, Bogert & Appice, has died. He was 76.

His frequent collaborator and bandmate, Carmine Appice, shared the information in a Fb publish on Wednesday.

“Tim was a one in every of a form bass participant. He impressed many, many bass gamers worldwide. He was as masterful at shredding as he was holding down a groove, and Tim launched a brand new degree of virtuosity into rock bass enjoying,” Appice wrote. “Nobody performed like Tim. He created bass solos that drove audiences to a frenzy each time he performed one. And he performed a unique solo each evening. He was the final of the legendary 60’s bass gamers.”

Bogert shaped the rock band Vanilla Fudge within the ’60s with Appice, Vince Martell and Mark Stein. They recorded 5 albums between 1967 and 1969, which included their hit covers of the Supremes’ “You Maintain Me Hangin’ On” and the Beatles’ “Ticket to Trip.” In 1970, Vanilla Fudge disbanded and Bogert and Appice briefly created Cactus together with guitarist Jim McCarty and vocalist Rusty Day. Nevertheless, the group quickly disbanded in 1972, and Bogert and Appice teamed up with guitarist Jeff Beck to type the ability trio Beck, Bogert & Appice. They produced one self-titled album in 1973 and disbanded the next 12 months.

Bogert then joined Bobby and the Midnites, a aspect undertaking shaped by Bob Weir of the Grateful Lifeless. Although he toured with the group, Bogert left earlier than their debut album was launched, becoming a member of the U.Okay. group Boxer in 1977. In 1981, Bogert turned a school member on the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, however continued to file, releasing his second album, “Grasp’s Brew,” in 1983 and releasing “Thriller” with Vanilla Fudge in 1984.

In 1999, Bogert was acknowledged by the Hollywood Rock Stroll of Fame for his contributions to the style. Bogert continued to tour with varied teams till 2009, when he retired.

See tributes to Bogert under.

