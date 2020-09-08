Tim Connolly Joins Apple TV Plus Workforce; Exec Formerly With Quibi, Hulu

Tim Connolly, previously a senior government at Quibi and Hulu answerable for partnerships at every of these firms, has joined Apple’s video group.

Connolly’s rent by the tech large was first reported by the Telegraph, which cited an replace to his LinkedIn profile that claims he lately joined the Apple “video enterprise” based mostly in L.A. The belief is that Connolly is engaged on the Apple TV Plus subscription-video product, at a time when Apple is reportedly trying to introduce extra bundles for the product. An Apple rep didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Final month, Apple TV Plus (repeatedly $4.99/month) launched its first bundle, which provides U.S. subscribers the flexibility so as to add ViacomCBS’s CBS All Entry and Showtime collectively for $9.99 per thirty days — a 52% low cost in contrast with shopping for them individually. Apple is prepping the launch of latest discounted providers bundles, with Apple TV Plus and Apple Music within the baseline tier, together with new iPhones as quickly as October, per a Bloomberg report.

Connolly left Quibi final summer season after a few 12 months at Jeffrey Katzenberg’s mobile-video startup when his place was eradicated in a reorg, per a supply aware of the corporate. At Quibi, he had been answerable for enterprise relationships with all companions together with subscriber-acquisition companions (such app shops, cellular operators and music providers); advertisers and businesses; tech companions; and promotional companions.

Earlier than Quibi, Connolly was senior VP and head of partnerships and distribution at Hulu. He left that submit in the summertime of 2018 as a part of a reorganization on the streamer. Previous to becoming a member of Hulu in 2014, he labored at Disney heading up digital distribution initiatives for TV, together with managing content material licensing and distribution efforts for ABC, ABC Household, Disney Channel and ESPN.

Earlier than Disney, Connolly spent seven years at telecom tools vendor Ericsson, the place he most lately oversaw the {hardware}, software program, undertaking administration and providers companies for the corporate’s partnerships with AT&T and T-Cellular.