Tim McGraw, Religion Hill, Sam Elliott To Superstar In ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

Paramount+ is pulling out the entire stops to release Yellowstone prequel 1883.

The ViacomCBS-backed streamer has solid Sam Elliott, Religion Hill and Tim McGraw within the prequel to the Paramount Community drama starring Kevin Costner.

Picked up directly to collection in February as author Taylor Sheridan inked a brand new nine-figure total handle ViacomCBS, 1883 follows the Dutton circle of relatives as they embark on a adventure west throughout the Nice Plains towards the ultimate bastion of wild The usa. This is a stark retelling of Western enlargement, and an intense find out about of 1 circle of relatives fleeing poverty to hunt a greater long term in The usa’s promised land — Montana.

Elliott will play Shea Brennan, a difficult cowboy with immense disappointment in his previous. He has the herculean activity of guiding a gaggle from Texas to Montana, and he does no longer undergo fools. McGraw and Hill will painting James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton circle of relatives, respectively.

“All of it begins with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a great creator,” mentioned Elliott. “I believe the western style speaks obviously to either one of us. The vintage struggles of guy in opposition to guy, guy in opposition to nature, and guy in opposition to himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m venerated to be part of it.”

Sheridan exec produces along John Linson, Artwork Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari. The primary promo for the collection aired previous this yr as an advert all over the Tremendous Bowl, if that’s any indication of the way a lot Paramount+ needs to show Yellowstone right into a franchise for Paramount+.

“Yellowstone is an enormous hit display with tens of thousands and thousands of lovers — with 1883, we’re taking the ones lovers again to the foundation tale, and within the procedure, turning the Yellowstone international into an international hit franchise to gas the expansion of Paramount+,” mentioned Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Leisure Team. “We’re overjoyed to have Sam, Tim and Religion as the celebrities of Taylor Sheridan’s new collection completely for Paramount+ all over the world.”

Grammy-winner McGraw’s earlier performing credit come with Friday Evening Lighting and The Blind Facet. He’s repped through CAA and Em.co’s Scott Siman. Hill, a five-time Grammy winner, maximum lately starred in indie characteristic Dixieland. She’s with CAA and Jason Owen of Sandbox Leisure.

“That is really a dream task,” mentioned Tim McGraw. “Taylor has discovered some way of storytelling that brilliantly creates those epic dramas and circle of relatives sagas with such a lot intensity and creativity. The Duttons are super characters and it’s so exciting in an effort to deliver them to existence. As a child rising up using horses, you consider dream jobs like this and I’m simply so excited to paintings with this superb solid and staff.”

“That is the potential of a life-time,” mentioned Religion Hill. “The Duttons are a powerful circle of relatives and it’s an absolute dream to deliver this sort of sturdy feminine personality like Margaret Dutton to existence. I’m humbled and venerated to paintings with Taylor and his complete crew.”

Elliott is an Oscar-nominated actor whose credit come with A Superstar Is Born, The Large Lebowski, Tombstone and TV’s The Ranch, Justified and Peacock’s upcoming MacGruber replace. He’s with Gersh and Berwick & Kovacik.

