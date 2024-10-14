Tim Robbins: 2024 Net Worth, Marital History, and Real Estate Profile

Tim Robbins is a towering figure in Hollywood, both literally and figuratively. Standing at an impressive 6’5″, this actor, director, and activist has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

From his breakout role in “Bull Durham” to his Oscar-winning performance in “Mystic River,” Robbins has consistently delivered powerful and nuanced performances that have captivated audiences for decades.

But there’s more to Tim Robbins than just his on-screen presence. Let’s dive into the life and career of this multifaceted artist.

Who is Tim Robbins?

Timothy Francis Robbins was born in West Covina, California, on October 16, 1958. He grew up in a creative household, with his mom a musician and his dad a singer, actor, and manager of a popular Greenwich Village folk music venue.

This early exposure to the arts would shape Robbins’ future career path. As a kid, Robbins moved to New York City with his family.

He started performing theater at 12, joined his high school drama club, and spent summers performing in street theater. After high school, Robbins studied dramDramaUCLA, graduating in 1981.

After college, he started the Actors’ Gang, an experimental theater group thriving today.

Robbins’ big break came in 1988 with “Bull Durham,” where he played a goofy baseball pitcher. This role put him on the map, and he started a career that spanned decades and genres.

Detail Information Full Name Timothy Francis Robbins Date of Birth October 16, 1958 Place of Birth West Covina, California Height 6’5″ (1.96 m) Profession Actor, Director, Producer, Screenwriter, Activist Notable Achievements Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (“Mystic River”) Education UCLA (Bachelor’s degree in DramDrama81)

Personal Life and Relationships

Tim Robbins’ personal life has been as interesting as his professional one. His most famous relationship was with actress Susan Sarandon.

They met on the “Bull Durham” set in 1988 and were together for over 20 years, though they never married. Robbins and Sarandon have two sons: Jack Henry (1989) and Miles (1992).

After splitting from Sarandon in 2009, Robbins surprised everyone by secretly marrying Gratiela Brancusi in 2017.

The marriage was kept under wraps until Robbins filed for divorce in 2021, which was finalized in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Robbins (@timrobbinshere)

Robbins is known for his progressive political views and activism. He’s been vocal about issues like the Iraq War and has supported various political candidates. His beliefs often influence his work, both as an actor and director.

Professional Career

Robbins’ career spans over four decades, including acting, directing, screenwriting, and producer work. Here are some highlights:

Acting: Robbins has starred in many memorable films. Some of his most famous roles include:

Andy Dufresne in “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994)

Dave Boyle in “Mystic River” (2003), which won him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Nuke LaLoosh in “Bull Durham” (1988)

Griffin Mill in “The Player” (1992)

Directing: Robbins has also made a name for himself behind the camera. He directed:

“Bob Roberts” (1992), a mockumentary about a right-wing politician

“Dead Man Walking” (1995), which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director

“Cradle Will Rock” (1999), a drama set during the Great Depression

Writing: Many of the films Robbins directed were also written by him, showcasing his talents as a screenwriter.

Theater: Robbins continues to be involved in acting and directing productions with the Actors’ Gang.

Television: In recent years, Robbins has taken on roles in TV series like “Here and Now” and “Castle Rock.”

Age and Physique

Tim Robbins was born in 1958 and is 65 years old (as of 2024). Despite his age, Robbins continues to be active in the entertainment industry.

His tall stature – 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m) – has often been a defining physical characteristic, making him one of the tallest actors in Hollywood.

Net Worth and Salary

Tim Robbins has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, and his net worth reflects that. As of 2023, it is estimated to be around $70 million. While his exact salary per project isn’t public knowledge, top actors of his caliber can earn millions per film.

Robbins’ wealth comes not just from acting but also from his work as a director and producer. His diverse skills in the film industry have allowed him to build a substantial fortune over the years.

Aspect Details Estimated Net Worth (2023) $70 million Major Source of Wealth Acting, Directing, Producing, Screenwriting Real Estate Former Chelsea, Manhattan duplex (bought Sarandon’s share for $3.2M), Venice, California mansion

Company Details and Investments

While Robbins isn’t known for owning large companies, he has been involved in several business ventures related to his artistic pursuits.

The most notable is the Actors’ Gang, the theater company he founded in 1981. This non-profit organization has been a platform for innovative and socially relevant theater for over four decades.

As for real estate investments, Robbins has owned property in New York and California. After his split from Susan Sarandon, he paid her $3.2 million for full ownership of their Chelsea, Manhattan duplex. His primary residence is now a mansion in Venice, California.

Investments and Funding

Robbins has been more focused on artistic endeavors than traditional investments. However, he has put significant time and resources into the Actors’ Gang.

The theater company often works with underserved communities and prisons, using theater as a tool for social change.

While not a traditional investor, Robbins has used his platform and resources to support causes he believes in, including political campaigns and various social and environmental initiatives.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Tim Robbins keeps a relatively low profile on social media. He doesn’t have official accounts on platforms like Twitter or Instagram. He’s represented by the United Talent Agency (UTA) for professional inquiries.

Fans can keep up with Robbins’ work through the Actors’ Gang website (www.theactorsgang.com) or by following news about his latest film and theater projects.

Conclusion

Tim Robbins is more than just a tall guy who’s good at acting. He’s a multifaceted artist who’s left an indelible mark on Hollywood.

From his unforgettable performances to his thought-provoking directorial works, Robbins continues to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide. His commitment to using art as a tool for social change shows that he’s interested in fame and fortune and making a real difference in the world.