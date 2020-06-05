Tim starts to doubt Geoff in Coronation Street – Ian Bartholomew on the next twist for the Metcalfes

Evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) faces his best risk but to being uncovered when son Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) starts to doubt his dad’s innocence, whereas Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) pleads not responsible to the tried homicide of her abusive husband in Coronation Street.

Extra sinister particulars about the Metcalfes’ marriage are rising, however whereas controlling Geoff has defended his use of prostitutes and continued to play the sufferer to his household, next week Yasmeen bravely opens up about the full extent of the coercive psychological abuse her subjected her to for months that constructed up to her frenzied assault.

After visiting Yas in jail, Sally Metcalfe tells husband Tim she not buys Geoff’s aspect of the story and needs him to transfer out, main Tim himself to lastly query his father – which Bartholomew claims might show the baddie’s final downfall.

“The one individual he wants to maintain onside is Tim,” the actor instructed RadioTimes.com in an unique interview. “If he turns towards him then it’s dangerous information for Geoff. That might be too massive for him to deal with.

“If he can maintain convincing Tim every part is alright he can unfold the phrase for Geoff all through the neighborhood, and counter Alya’s claims about him as bitter grapes and nervousness for her grandmother.”

Geoff’s deepest worry now seems to be manifesting, and Bartholomew reveals when Corrie resumes filming the storyline might have modified course barely to focus extra on the fractured relationship between father and son and their undiscussed backstory. Is Geoff already responsible of abuse?

“Geoff has principally lied to Tim for years about the relationship along with his mom, Geoff’s first spouse. With specific components of the storyline that had been deliberate perhaps going on maintain, I consider we’ll discover issues with Geoff and Tim a little bit deeper. I at all times needed to do this and now circumstances have compelled it upon us, so I’m truly fairly joyful.

“It will be good to discover out extra about their previous, it may very well be key to how the story develops.”

