Tim Van Patten, Corin Hardy Among Slew of New Range Media Clients

Range Media Companions, a brand new administration agency staffed with veteran Hollywood brokers, has introduced a slew of filmmaker signings.

Tim Van Patten, the Emmy Award-winning director, author and creator behind exhibits like “The Sopranos,” “Boardwalk Empire” and the latest HBO hit “Perry Mason,” has joined the agency.

Van Patten is joined by Swedish-born Niclas Larsson, an award-winning industrial director and author who additionally helmed the whimsical two-part Vogue sequence “The Magic Diner,” that includes Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and Anna Wintour.

Ricky Staub and Dan Walser, the artistic staff behind “Concrete Cowboy,” are additionally on board. The official TIFF choice stars Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin, and was bought by Netflix following its competition premiere. The pair function by their manufacturing firm Neighborhood Movies, which counts an apprenticeship program that recruits the previously incarcerated to assist them develop a flexible ability set that they’ll parlay into future alternatives.

Additionally on deck is Corin Hardy, an award-winning director, illustrator, sculptor and author whose credit embody “The Hallow,” “The Nun” and “Gangs of London.”

Rounding out the brand new signings is Cédric Jimenez, a global heavyweight behind movies like “The Connection” and “The Man With the Iron Coronary heart.” His upcoming characteristic “Stronghold” will premiere this Christmas on Netflix.

Van Patten continues to be repped by CAA. Larsson is repped by UTA, lawyer Warren Dern, and industrial agent MJZ. Hardy is repped by WME, Unbiased Expertise Group, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Jimenez is repped WME; and Movie Skills. Staub and Walser are every repped by WME and Cuffe Owens.