“Time flies, happy moments are eternal”: the message from one of Pelé’s daughters from the hospital

The photo and the phrase chosen by Pele’s daughter

the health of Skin goes through critical hours. The Brazilian star has been hospitalized since November 29 at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo as a result of the cancer with which he has been fighting. Despite the fact that he had registered a slight improvement since his hospitalization, the last few days marked a setback in his condition and one of his daughters dedicated a heartfelt post to him in the midst of the distressing situation.

Kely Nascimento used his social networks to publish a story on his personal account of Instagramwhich includes a picture of her alongside King in a memory of when the winner of the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups was still in his prime. With a visible hint of nostalgia, Birth He accompanied the post with a sentence: “Time flies, happy moments are forever.”

This show of affection is added to other messages dedicated to his father. on the eve of Christmasshe had uploaded another photo embracing the 82-year-old man: “We are still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together”. Pelé was lying in the hospital bed where his frame had been monitored for weeks. Another of his sons, edinho, arrived at the establishment in recent days to accompany him. “Father… my strength is yours”, he wrote in a publication that he accompanied with a photo of his clasped hands.

During this last hospitalization, the first medical report warned that they should carry out a “re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment for the colonic tumor identified in September 2021.” At that time they reported that he was in “full control of their vital functions”. Days later, Skin He thanked on his social networks for a tribute that was paid to him in Qatar during the World Cup. After the news of his new hospitalization was known, both the Brazilian team players and the fans expressed their messages of love during some World Cup matches.

Although during the first days the specialists spoke of a stable health, in the last hours he suffered a marked deterioration. The details provided by the professionals stated that she presents a “progression” of the colon cancer he is facing and also clarified that he is receiving care to “kidney and heart dysfunctions”. Even, according to the information to which he had access infobaeit was learned that his wife and children are close to him due to the complication of the painting.

“Friends our Christmas at home has been suspended. We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here, with all the care. We thank you for all the love you transmit here in Brazil and throughout the world!”, he had transmitted from his social networks Flaviaone of his daughters.

Marcia Aokihis partner, and two of his children are hourly at the health center, although the other children who live outside the country also decided to return to Brazil to be close to the man who changed football.

For now, the relatives and the Brazilian government authorities are aware of the delicate health of the former soccer player. And they began to organize his funeral: the plan would be to hold an intimate wake for the family and after a few days open the field of Santoswhere Skin He made his debut in 1956 at the age of 16, for a popular farewell.

