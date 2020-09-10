Time Lord Victorious: Full list of Doctor Who releases

Time Lord Victorious has begun its epic reveal, and there’s already a mass of tales, video games, motion figures and extra (together with an animated Dalek spin-off) as we head in the direction of much more bulletins and debuts.

Sure, the massive new crossover Doctor Who mission (which is able to star the Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Medical doctors alongside companions, villains and new characters) is about to be fairly the enterprise, with numerous Who spin-off firms uniting to inform one sprawling story.

These firms embrace (deep breath): Penguin Random Home, BBC Books, Titan Comics, Doctor Who Journal, Huge End productions, BBC Audio, motion determine firm Eaglemoss Hero Collector, Immersive In all places, Maze Principle (who made the final Doctor Who VR recreation) and escape room maestros Escape Hunt.

“Time Lord Victorious will inform a brand new and untold story, set inside the Darkish Instances in the beginning of the universe, when even the Eternals have been younger,” the BBC stated in a launch.

“Following a number of Medical doctors throughout area and time as they defend their residence planet from a horrible race, this can be a story like no different.”

However how can we sustain with all of the releases, we hear you ask? How might we probably hold abreast of what Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s Time Lords will rise up to throughout so many alternative mediums?

Effectively, we’ve acquired you lined. We’ll be including the Time Lord Victorious releases as and after they’re introduced on this very article, updating recurrently so Whovians in all places can carry on prime of the large mission.

And there’s additionally this handy-dandy timeline overview (above) revealed on the Time Lord Victorious web site when you’re curious about seeing all of it at a look.

Going by order of launch, right here’s what’s been introduced already…

A Dalek Awakens by Escape Hunt

Accessible now

The Dalek-themed escape room that launched in early March 2020 appears to have been retrospectively named as an element of Time Lord Victorious, with the puzzle-packed expertise technically kicking off the entire crossover.

Having performed the story, we didn’t detect too many overt crossovers, however we’re positive they’re there when you look onerous sufficient…

Doctor Who: A Dalek Awakens is now able to play in Escape Hunt areas across the UK. Test ticket availability right here

Time Lord Victorious: Defender of the Daleks #1 by Titan comics

Accessible September 2nd 2020

When the Doctor faces his historic foes as soon as once more, it quickly turns into clear that issues aren’t what they appear – time is all improper and one thing is coming that terrifies even the Daleks.

This situation kicks off a particular two-part story that can see David Tennant’s Doctor tackle the Daleks (once more), set a while forward of the principle Time Lord Victorious storyline however giving hints in the direction of that bigger mission.

“Titan’s funny story is kind of distinctive, because it options the Tenth Doctor as seen within the latest Thirteenth Doctor comedian collection, so he’s not reached his so-called victory over time but,” stated Doctor Who Comics editor Jake Devine.

“However what has been enjoyable to discover is the Doctor getting a glimpse of what’s to come back and foreshadowing his personal darkish flip.”

Written by Jody Houser and illustrated by Roberta Ingranata, the primary situation could have 5 alternate covers, some of which you’ll be able to see above.

Doctor Who: The Official Annual 2021 – Penguin Random Home Youngsters’s and BBC Studios

Accessible September third 2020

Whereas the BBC’s official annual will largely concern itself with the present BBC collection and its line-up (i.e. Jodie Whittaker and her TARDIS group), it has been revealed that the annual will embrace “an unique tie-in to the Time Lord Victorious story.”

Precisely what this tie-in consists of stays to be seen – it might be some kind of comedian, brief story or one thing much less intensive solely hinting on the TLV arc – however for completists, we’re positive it’ll nonetheless be value choosing up a duplicate.

Monstrous Magnificence #1 from Doctor Who Journal

BBC

Accessible September 17th 2020

“All I find out about this time are fairy tales – and each single one of them is terrifying…”

This new cartoon will kick off in a particular Doctor Who Journal complement bundled with situation 556 and proceed with the 2 subsequent points, and follows the Ninth Doctor and Rose after they by accident land in The Darkish Instances.

A synopsis reads:

The Ninth Doctor and Rose discover themselves in a spot the place no TARDIS is ever imagined to go – the Darkish Instances; an historic period forbidden to all Time Lords. The universe is younger however conflict has already been born: The Vampire Alliance is swarming throughout the cosmos, consuming the whole lot in its path. The Doctor discovers that not all of the tales surrounding Time Lord historical past match up with actuality – however some of the horrors are literally worse than the myths. Rose turns into the primary human in existence – and that’s a really harmful factor to be… “I’m actually excited to get an opportunity to do a Ninth Doctor and Rose story,” author Scott Grey (who created the strip with artist John Ross) stated. “John Ross and I did the cartoon within the 2006 Doctor Who Annual (Mr No one) and we had a improbable time with these characters – there’s an actual power to their relationship. I used to be sorry they left the magazine so quickly, and it’s been terrific revisiting them now.”

The Knight, the Idiot and the Useless from BBC Books

Accessible October 1st 2020

Within the first Time Lord Victorious novel, David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor takes on loss of life itself, as you possibly can see within the abstract beneath.

“We dwell endlessly, barring accidents. Similar to everybody else within the universe.”

The Doctor travels again to the Darkish Instances, an period the place life thrives and loss of life is barely identified…

Then come the Kotturuh – creatures who unfold by means of the cosmos dishing out mortality. They choose every species and decree its allotted time to dwell. For the primary time, residing issues know the worry of ending. And they’re going to go to any lengths to flee this grim new spectre, loss of life.

The Doctor is an previous hand at dishonest loss of life. Now, ultimately, he can cease it at supply. He’s coming for the Kotturuh, prepared to vary the whole lot in order that life wins from the beginning. Not simply the final of the Time Lords. The Time Lord Victorious.

Largely kicking off the principle Time Lord Victorious story, The Knight, The Idiot and the Useless additionally appears to function “Brian the Ood,” a personality who later returns (or preturns, provided that it’s set earlier within the Doctor’s life) within the Paul McGann Huge End trilogy (beneath).

Doctor Who: The Knight, The Idiot and The Useless prices £9.99 out there for pre-order right here

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: Quick Journeys: Grasp Thief / Lesser Evils from Huge End

Accessible October seventh 2020

Audio story firm Huge End has been telling spin-off Doctor Who adventures for years, they usually’re kicking off their entry into Time Lord Victorious with a duo of standalone “Quick Journeys” tales, starring Jon Culshaw as two completely different variations of the Grasp.

The primary, known as Grasp Thief is penned by Sophie Iles and stars Culshaw as Roger Delgado’s unique Grasp. The plot abstract reads:

The Grasp needs to plunder one of essentially the most safe vaults within the universe, the Repository. He’s acquired a plan, and a lethal new weapon to help him. Nonetheless, because the Grasp shortly discovers, getting in is likely to be straightforward, however getting away with it may cost a little him the whole lot.

In the meantime, the second (by Simon Guerrier) known as Lesser Evils, and has Culshaw imitating Anthony Ainley’s model of the villainous Time Lord.

The Kotturuh have arrived on the planet Alexis to distribute the reward of the loss of life to its inhabitants. The one particular person standing of their approach is a renegade Time Lord, who has sworn to guard the locals. A Time Lord known as the Grasp…

Clearly, this second story will tie into the death-dealing Koturruh launched within the first Tenth Doctor ebook above, giving a suggestion at simply how interwoven the entire Time Lord Victorious storyline will probably be.

The Doctor Who – Quick Journeys are additionally out there to pre-order now and will probably be launched in October 2020 on obtain (£4.99), or as half of a Time Lord Victorious bundle with the Paul McGann trilogy, beneath (£26).

Time Lord Victorious: Defender of the Daleks #2 by Titan comics

Accessible October eighth 2020

The second half of the Tenth Doctor Dalek story will probably be launched a month or so after the primary situation, and can proceed the story of David Tennant’s Doctor working along with his biggest foes.

Time Lord Victorious #2 is now out there to pre-order globally from July’s Diamond Previews catalogue, ForbiddenPlanet.com and on digital gadget by way of Comixology.

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: He Kills Me, He Kills Me Not

Accessible October 14th 2020

The primary of Huge End’s principal audio entries into the Time Lord Victorious milieu will star Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor as he takes on a lethal new villain – Brian the Ood.

On the desert world of Atharna, the Doctor’s life is about to be modified endlessly.

Seeking to go to one of the Seven Hundred Wonders of the Universe, he’s shortly embroiled in an internet of deceit. Worse than that, this Marvel of the Universe is lacking, and the Doctor is about to come across one of his most harmful and duplicitous adversaries.

The Doctor is about to satisfy Brian.

The story is written by Carrie Thompson, and is out there for pre-order from the Huge End web site.

“Time Lord Victorious has been an excellent delight to work on,” stated producer Alfie Shaw.

“We’ve got three new authors writing the Eighth Doctor trilogy, pitting him towards one of my new favorite characters in Doctor Who, Brian the Ood Murderer, as effectively previous favourites, the Daleks.”

Talking of which…

Monstrous Magnificence #2 from Doctor Who Journal

The second instalment of the Christopher Eccleston/Billie Piper cartoon is launched in Doctor Who Journal situation #557.

“The temporary was: ‘Ninth Doctor, Rose, Vampires!’” author Scott Grey stated of the story.

“Monstrous Magnificence will be learn as a standalone journey, however when you look additional into the Time Lord Victorious storyline you’ll see the way it connects with the opposite strands.”

Dalek Drone/Dalek Emperor Collectible figurines – Eaglemoss/ Hero Collector

Accessible October 20th 2020

Need some bodily representations of the Time Lord Victorious enjoyable together with the audio and written tales? Effectively from late October you possibly can, with Hero Collector releasing 4 field units of character collectible figurines primarily based on the Time Lord Victorious crossover.

Every of the 4 Time Lord Victorious field units will comprise two hand-painted polyresin collectible figurines at 1:21 scale (i.e. about 3.5 inches tall) and a companion journal, kicking off with a Dalek Drone and Dalek Emperor.

The primary set will promote at £19.99/$34.95 RRP, and is out there for pre-order from Leisure Earth or Forbidden Planet. Shortly adopted by…

Dalek Commander and Dalek Scientist Collectible figurines – Eaglemoss/ Hero Collector

Accessible November 1st 2020

The second field of collectible figurines will even embrace Daleks of completely different stripes – together with a Dalek “Time” Commander – although we don’t at present have footage of what they’ll appear to be.

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: The Enemy of My Enemy

Accessible November 11th 2020

The second of the Paul McGann Time Lord Victorious story (aka Time Lord Vic-Story-Us) will see him tackle basic foes the Daleks as they start to type a treaty with one other race.

The individuals of Wrax are pleased to start peaceable negotiations with the Dalek Empire. The 2 species are getting ready to interact in an alliance that can final all through the ages.

The one one who appears to object to this pleased union is the Doctor. He is aware of you can by no means belief the Daleks.

However greater than that, he is aware of that the Wraxians ought to by no means have existed…

With Nicholas Briggs returning because the voice of the Daleks, the story is written by Tracy Ann Baines and is out there for pre-order now.

Monstrous Magnificence #Three from Doctor Who Journal

Accessible November 12th

The third and remaining instalment of the Ninth Doctor/Rose cartoon will probably be launched with Doctor Who Journal situation #558.

Dalek Executioner and Dalek Strategist Collectible figurines – Eaglemoss/ Hero Collector

Accessible November 23rd

But extra Dalek characters featured in numerous David Tennant/Paul McGann tales from the Time Lord Victorious assortment will probably be launched within the third assortment of collectible figurines.

Huge End

Accessible November 27th on vinyl, December 4th for obtain

David Tennant makes his Time Lord Victorious arrival by co-starring with Paul McGann on this distinctive double-sided audio journey, which sees each Time Lords deal with the identical foe at completely different instances in an interlinked story. The twist? You’ll be able to take heed to them in any order.

A synopsis reads:

Trapped, a haunted monster waits to devour new victims. It wants assist. It wants a physician. Sadly, it additionally must kill whoever it meets. Thrust into rapid hazard, and on the back-foot, it’s going to take all of the Doctor’s ingenuity to triumph.

Two interlinked adventures. Two Medical doctors. One foe.

Tennant and McGann’s variations of the story will probably be offered on both aspect of a vinyl document, with audiences inspired to take heed to them in whichever desire they want.

“The script is fascinating,” David Tennant stated. “I’ve solely acquired one aspect of it, however I’m very conscious there’s extra to this story, that there’s one other Doctor on the opposite aspect of the disc. I stay up for getting my LP so I can take heed to all of it.”

“I’ve learn this script twice by means of and I’m nonetheless none the wiser,” added Paul McGann. “I’m extra confused after the second time than I used to be after the primary. It’s solely whereas engaged on it that I’ve grow to be conscious of the way it’s going to be structured.

“It actually appeals to me, the concept it’s in two components, on two sides of vinyl. I believe it’s enjoyable for individuals listening. Half of the thrill is when the completely different incarnations meet… or almost meet.”

Written by Alfie Shaw, the story will even star Doctor Who star Arthur Darvill, Torchwood’s Burn Gorman, Mina Anwar ( The Sarah Jane Adventures), Kathryn Drysdale (Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) and Paul Clayton (The Crown).

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious – Echoes of Extinction will initially be out there on vinyl in chosen ASDA shops throughout the UK from 27th November 2020. A digital obtain of the story will probably be out there globally from the Huge End web site from 4th December and is now out there for pre-order at £8.99.

Daleks! from the Doctor Who YouTube channel

Now that is thrilling – in maybe the largest Time Lord Victorious launch of all it’s been revealed that an animated Doctor Who spin-off is coming, with Daleks! arriving on the Doctor Who YouTube channel a while in November.

Starring the identical Daleks who seem elsewhere in Time Lord Victorious (see above, most notably the Hero Collector Collectible figurines) and voiced by common Dalek actor Nicholas Briggs, the five-part collection (with episodes 10 minutes lengthy) will probably be utterly free, setting it other than most of the remainder of the Time Lord Victorious mission.

????The Daleks are invading!???? The Daleks are getting their very own animated collection as an element of #TimeLordVictorious, coming this November! Learn extra: https://t.co/X1Ur5gxEdn #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/r0mMcm2Isn — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) September 9, 2020

“It’s the Daleks simply as much as no good in a full-action, actually vibrant, thrilling animation with a very intriguing plot,” Briggs solely informed .

Accessible December third 2020

Narrated by Jacob, Dudman, this new audio story from BBC Audio will see Tennant’s Tenth Doctor (and Brian the Ood) head to the world of Magnox to seek out out some essential data.

A synopsis reads:

On this unique story, the Doctor travels with Brian, the Ood murderer, to the planet Magnox, one of the best receptacles of information the universe will ever know, and residential to the Minds of Magnox. The Doctor must ask an important query, however the reply is Grade 1 Categorised. So as to achieve an viewers with the Minds of Magnox he should take a harmful check.

In the meantime, Brian will get concerned with a felony group and is requested to assassinate the Minds of Magnox. Nonetheless, others even have the planet inside their sights…

The story is written by Darren Jones, will even be out there on vinyl and is out there for pre-order now.

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: Mutually Assured Destruction

Accessible December ninth 2020

Apparently following on from the earlier Huge End story, Mutually Assured Destruction (written by Lizzie Hopley) finds the Eighth Doctor trapped on a disintegrating spaceship with one other load of Daleks, probably tying in intently with the next David Tennant ebook launch.

The fallout of the nice battle.

Outnumbered and alone, on a Dalek time-ship careering by means of the vortex, the Doctor should use all his crafty to outlive. Because the saucer disintegrates round them, the Doctor is trapped with a crew of more and more determined Daleks.

Or are the Daleks trapped with him?

However how vital is it that Who followers have adopted the entire TLV story earlier than choosing up this McGann trilogy? Producer Alfie Shaw says it could possibly additionally stand alone.

“All of it ties into the larger Time Lord Victorious patchwork, however you possibly can simply take heed to the McGann Trilogy and revel in it by itself,” he stated.

Every journey within the Eighth Doctor trilogy is now out there to pre-order as a single-disc collector’s version (£10.99) or obtain (£8.99) from the Huge End web site. A bundle of all three tales will also be pre-ordered on CD (£25) or obtain (£22).

All Flesh is Grass from BBC Books

Accessible December 10th 2020

Following each the unique Tenth Doctor novel, the Eighth Doctor trilogy and the Ninth Doctor comedian strips, All Flesh is Grass seems to hitch all three Time Lords – after their earlier adventures, with McGann’s incarnation now working with the Daleks he was trapped with and Tennant’s Doctor swearing to destroy the death-dealing Kotturuh.

“Even a Time Lord can’t change the previous.”

A wasteland. A useless world… No, there’s a biodome rising from the ashes. Right here, life teems and thrives, with unusual, lush vegetation and many-winged bugs with vibrant carapaces – and one solitary sentient creature, who spends its days speaking to the bugs and tending this lonely backyard. That is Inyit, the Final of the Kotturuh.

In All Flesh is Grass we’re transported again to The Darkish Instances. The Tenth Doctor has sworn to cease the Kotturuh, ending loss of life and bringing life to the universe. However his plan is unravelling – as a substitute of bringing life, nothing has modified and throughout him persons are dying. Demise is in all places. Now he should confront his former selves – one in league with their biggest nemesis and the opposite manning a ship of the undead…

Doctor Who: All Flesh is Grass prices £9.99 and is out there for pre-order right here.

Time Lord Victorious and Brian the Ood Collectible figurines – Eaglemoss/ Hero Collector

Accessible 1st March 2021

The final two-figurine field will function David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor within the “ornate and war-torn Gallifreyan robes” seen in numerous Time Lord Victorious art work, in addition to Brian the Ood murderer – although as soon as once more, footage haven’t but been launched to point out off the new-look characters.

Doctor Who: Time Fracture – Immersive In all places

Accessible February 2021, tickets on sale now

Wish to dwell an element of the Time Lord Victorious story? A brand new immersive expertise in London would possibly simply aid you try this, with Time Fracture (from Immersive In all places) reportedly set to tie into the broader Time Lord Victorious story.

A blurb for the expertise reads:

1940 – it’s the peak of the Blitz. A weapon of unknown origin destroys a small nook of Mayfair, and concurrently opens up a rift in area and time. For many years, UNIT has fought to guard the individuals of Earth from the hazards it poses, however they’ve been crushed again because the fracture multiplies out of management. Earth as we all know it’s at stake – now’s the time so that you can step up and be the hero. Travelling to unattainable locations, confronting menacing monsters and historic aliens alongside the best way, it’s a journey throughout area and time to avoid wasting our race, and our lovely planet.

At time of writing it’s unclear whether or not the continuing coronavirus pandemic will influence this immersive expertise in any approach – it was actually delayed from a deliberate autumn 2020 begin date, however it might have an effect on how the expertise is realised as effectively.

Immersive Occasions

“Positioned on the coronary heart of the story, audiences will meet Daleks, Cybermen, Time Lords and lots of different unusual and mysterious characters as they journey throughout area and time to find amazingly realised worlds and undertake a mission to avoid wasting the universe as we all know it,” a press launch reads.

And this lengthy list isn’t all! Over the approaching weeks we’re anticipating extra ebook, audio and comic-book bulletins in addition to video games, immersive experiences, collectible figurines, escape rooms and extra. Test again right here for updates as and when we’ve got them.

And when you’re in search of extra to observe, take a look at our helpful TV Information.