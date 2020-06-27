Time Lord Victorious: Full list of Doctor Who releases

Time Lord Victorious is coming – and it’s going to be completely huge.

Sure, the massive new crossover Doctor Who venture (which is able to star the Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Medical doctors alongside companions, villains and new characters) is about to be fairly the endeavor, with numerous Who spin-off firms uniting to inform one sprawling story.

These firms embrace (deep breath): Penguin Random Home, BBC Books, Titan Comics, Doctor Who Journal, Huge End productions, BBC Audio, motion determine firm Eaglemoss Hero Collector, Immersive In every single place, Maze Principle (who made the final Doctor Who VR recreation) and escape room maestros Escape Hunt.

“Time Lord Victorious will inform a brand new and untold story, set inside the Darkish Occasions at first of the universe, when even the Eternals have been younger,” the BBC mentioned in a launch.

“Following a number of Medical doctors throughout house and time as they defend their residence planet from a horrible race, this can be a story like no different.”

However how can we sustain with all of the releases, we hear you ask? How may we presumably maintain abreast of what Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s Time Lords will rise up to throughout so many various mediums?

Nicely, we’ve bought you lined. We’ll be including the Time Lord Victorious releases as and once they’re introduced on this very article, updating often so Whovians in all places can carry on high of the huge venture.

Going by order of launch, right here’s what’s been introduced already…

Time Lord Victorious #1 by Titan comics

Obtainable September 2nd 2020

When the Doctor faces his historical foes as soon as once more, it quickly turns into clear that issues aren’t what they appear – time is all improper and one thing is coming that terrifies even the Daleks.

This challenge kicks off a particular two-part story that can see David Tennant’s Doctor tackle the Daleks (once more), set a while forward of the principle Time Lord Victorious storyline however giving hints in the direction of that bigger venture.

“Titan’s shaggy dog story is kind of distinctive, because it options the Tenth Doctor as seen within the latest Thirteenth Doctor comedian collection, so he’s not reached his so-called victory over time but,” mentioned Doctor Who Comics editor Jake Devine.

“However what has been enjoyable to discover is the Doctor getting a glimpse of what’s to come back and foreshadowing his personal darkish flip.”

Written by Jody Houser and illustrated by Roberta Ingranata, the primary challenge can have 5 alternate covers, some of which you’ll see above.

Time Lord Victorious #1 is now out there to pre-order globally from July’s Diamond Previews catalogue, ForbiddenPlanet.com and on digital machine through Comixology.

The Knight, the Idiot and the Useless from BBC Books

Obtainable October 1st 2020

Within the first Time Lord Victorious novel, David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor takes on dying itself, as you may see within the abstract under.

“We reside ceaselessly, barring accidents. Similar to everybody else within the universe.”

The Doctor travels again to the Darkish Occasions, an period the place life thrives and dying is barely recognized…

Then come the Kotturuh – creatures who unfold by way of the cosmos dishing out mortality. They choose each species and decree its allotted time to reside. For the primary time, dwelling issues know the worry of ending. And they’ll go to any lengths to flee this grim new spectre, dying.

The Doctor is an outdated hand at dishonest dying. Now, finally, he can cease it at supply. He’s coming for the Kotturuh, prepared to vary every part in order that life wins from the beginning. Not simply the final of the Time Lords. The Time Lord Victorious.

Largely kicking off the principle Time Lord Victorious story, The Knight, The Idiot and the Useless additionally appears to function “Brian the Ood,” a personality who later returns (or preturns, provided that it’s set earlier within the Doctor’s life) within the Paul McGann Huge End trilogy (under).

Doctor Who: The Knight, The Idiot and The Useless prices £9.99 out there for pre-order right here

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: Brief Journeys: Grasp Thief / Lesser Evils from Huge End

Obtainable October 2020

Audio story firm Huge End has been telling spin-off Doctor Who adventures for years, and so they’re kicking off their entry into Time Lord Victorious with a duo of standalone “Brief Journeys” tales, starring Jon Culshaw as two totally different variations of the Grasp.

The primary, known as Grasp Thief is penned by Sophie Iles and stars Culshaw as Roger Delgado’s authentic Grasp. The plot abstract reads:

The Grasp needs to plunder one of probably the most safe vaults within the universe, the Repository. He’s bought a plan, and a lethal new weapon to help him. Nevertheless, because the Grasp shortly discovers, getting in is likely to be straightforward, however getting away with it may cost a little him every part.

In the meantime, the second (by Simon Guerrier) is known as Lesser Evils, and has Culshaw imitating Anthony Ainley’s model of the villainous Time Lord.

The Kotturuh have arrived on the planet Alexis to distribute the reward of the dying to its inhabitants. The one individual standing of their means is a renegade Time Lord, who has sworn to guard the locals. A Time Lord known as the Grasp…

Clearly, this second story will tie into the death-dealing Koturruh launched within the first Tenth Doctor e-book above, giving a suggestion at simply how interwoven the entire Time Lord Victorious storyline will likely be.

The Doctor Who – Brief Journeys are additionally out there to pre-order now and will likely be launched in October 2020 on obtain (£4.99), or as half of a Time Lord Victorious bundle with the Paul McGann trilogy, under (£26).

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: He Kills Me, He Kills Me Not

Obtainable October 2020

The primary of Huge End’s important audio entries into the Time Lord Victorious milieu will star Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor as he takes on a lethal new villain – Brian the Ood.

On the desert world of Atharna, the Doctor’s life is about to be modified ceaselessly.

Trying to go to one of the Seven Hundred Wonders of the Universe, he’s shortly embroiled in an online of deceit. Worse than that, this Surprise of the Universe is lacking, and the Doctor is about to come across one of his most harmful and duplicitous adversaries.

The Doctor is about to satisfy Brian.

The story is written by Carrie Thompson, and is obtainable for pre-order from the Huge End web site.

“Time Lord Victorious has been a wonderful delight to work on,” mentioned producer Alfie Shaw.

“We have now three new authors writing the Eighth Doctor trilogy, pitting him towards one of my new favorite characters in Doctor Who, Brian the Ood Murderer, as effectively outdated favourites, the Daleks.”

Talking of which…

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: The Enemy of My Enemy

Obtainable October 2020

The Second of the Paul McGann Time Lord Victorious story (aka Time Lord Vic-Story-Us) will see him tackle traditional foes the Daleks as they start to kind a treaty with one other race.

The individuals of Wrax are glad to start peaceable negotiations with the Dalek Empire. The 2 species are making ready to have interaction in an alliance that can final all through the ages.

The one one who appears to object to this glad union is the Doctor. He is aware of you could by no means belief the Daleks.

However greater than that, he is aware of that the Wraxians ought to by no means have existed…

With Nicholas Briggs returning because the voice of the Daleks, the story is written by Tracy Ann Baines and is obtainable for pre-order now.

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: Mutually Assured Destruction

Obtainable December 2020

Apparently following on from the earlier story, Mutually Assured Destruction (written by Lizzie Hopley) finds the Eighth Doctor trapped on a disintegrating spaceship with one other load of Daleks, presumably tying in intently with the next David Tennant e-book launch.

The fallout of the nice battle.

Outnumbered and alone, on a Dalek time-ship careering by way of the vortex, the Doctor should use all his crafty to outlive. Because the saucer disintegrates round them, the Doctor is trapped with a crew of more and more determined Daleks.

Or are the Daleks trapped with him?

However how vital is it that Who followers have adopted the entire story earlier than selecting up this McGann trilogy? Producer Alfie Shaw says it will probably additionally stand alone.

“All of it ties into the larger Time Lord Victorious patchwork, however you may simply hearken to the McGann Trilogy and luxuriate in it by itself,” he mentioned.

Every journey within the Eighth Doctor trilogy is now out there to pre-order as a single-disc collector’s version (£10.99) or obtain (£8.99) from the Huge End web site. A bundle of all three tales can be pre-ordered on CD (£25) or obtain (£22).

All Flesh is Grass from BBC Books

Obtainable December 10th 2020

Following each the unique Tenth Doctor novel and the Eighth Doctor trilogy, All Flesh is Grass seems to affix each Time Lords – plus Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor – after their earlier adventures, with McGann’s incarnation now working with the Daleks he was trapped with and Tennant’s Doctor swearing to destroy the death-dealing Kotturuh.

“Even a Time Lord can’t change the previous.”

A wasteland. A useless world… No, there’s a biodome rising from the ashes. Right here, life teems and thrives, with unusual, lush vegetation and many-winged bugs with brilliant carapaces – and one solitary sentient creature, who spends its days speaking to the bugs and tending this lonely backyard. That is Inyit, the Final of the Kotturuh.

In All Flesh is Grass we’re transported again to The Darkish Occasions. The Tenth Doctor has sworn to cease the Kotturuh, ending dying and bringing life to the universe. However his plan is unravelling – as a substitute of bringing life, nothing has modified and throughout him persons are dying. Loss of life is in all places. Now he should confront his former selves – one in league with their best nemesis and the opposite manning a ship of the undead…

Doctor Who: All Flesh is Grass prices £9.99 and is obtainable for pre-order right here.

And that’s simply the beginning! Over the approaching weeks we’re anticipating extra e-book, audio and comic-book bulletins in addition to video games, immersive experiences, collectible figurines, escape rooms and extra. Test again right here for updates as and when we now have them.

And for those who’re in search of extra to observe, try our helpful TV Information.