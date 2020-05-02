Time Seems To Stop As Kim Go Eun And Lee Min Ho Share Sorrowed Looks In “The King: Eternal Monarch”

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” has shared new stills of Kim Go Eun and Lee Min Ho!

“The King: Eternal Monarch” tells the story of Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun), who dwell in parallel universes the place Korea is a constitutional monarchy and democracy respectively, however work collectively to attempt to save peoples lives.

The brand new stills present Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul going through one another within the royal dwelling quarters within the universe the place Korea is a constitutional monarchy. They’re unable to take their eyes off of one another in that second. Whereas Lee Gon has a decided expression on his face, he has a lonely look in his eyes as he gazes upon Jung Tae Eul, and her eyes are additionally fastened on him as they fill with tears.

Stress is rising as Lee Gon shouldn’t be in his regular imperial apparel, however his naval uniform. It stays to be seen why the pair are looking at one another so intently, and what has pushed Lee Gon to decorate up in his naval uniform.

Hwa&Dam Photos said, “Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun proceed to construct upon a love story that spans throughout parallel universes with their superb chemistry. Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul have made viewers’ hearts race however this time, they are going to be bringing a sense of sorrow. Please anticipate it.”

The upcoming episode of “The King: Eternal Monarch” will air at 10 p.m. KST on Might 2.

