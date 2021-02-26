‘Time Traveler’s Spouse’ Series Casts Theo James, Rose Leslie

Theo James and Rose Leslie have been solid within the lead position of HBO’s upcoming sequence primarily based on “The Time Traveler’s Spouse.”

Based mostly on Audrey Niffenegger’s novel of the identical title, the sequence tells the story of Clare (Leslie) and Henry (James), and a wedding with an issue — time journey.

Clare is described as fiery, intelligent and unstoppable – and for many of her life she’s had an incredible secret. Since she was six years outdated Clare has had an imaginary buddy: a sort and humorous man, typically outdated, typically younger, who seems within the woods behind her home and tells her tales of the longer term. Visits from the mysterious Henry are the brilliant spots within the tedium of her childhood. Because the years move, and he or she grows into an exquisite younger lady, she begins to grasp her buddy is just not imaginary – he’s a time traveler, visiting from the longer term. And he’s not simply from any outdated future – he’s from her future. Clare has a literal date with future. Someday she’s going to satisfy a younger man referred to as Henry DeTamble – whom she’ll know very effectively however who gained’t recognise her in any respect – and she is going to turn out to be the time traveler’s spouse.

Becoming a member of the sequence brings Leslie again into the HBO fold, as she beforehand performed Ygritte throughout a number of seasons of the premium cabler’s megahit sequence “Recreation of Thrones.” She can be recognized for her roles on reveals like “Downton Abbey” and the CBS All Entry authorized drama “The Good Struggle.”

The character Henry has an issue. Since he was eight years outdated he’s been time traveler. It’s not a superpower, it’s a situation – he can’t assist it. Typically, when Henry is confused or fearful – and typically for no cause in any respect – he loses his grip on the present second and falls bare into the previous or the longer term. One minute he’s making breakfast, the subsequent he’s bare at a hoedown in 1973. He will be caught there for minutes or months, he by no means is aware of. His life is a rollercoaster of fixed hazard and white-knuckle survival. Till someday he meets an exquisite redhead within the library the place he works. Her title is Clare Abshire and though he’s by no means seen her earlier than, she claims to have recognized him all her life. Lastly his curse has given him one thing good – and Clare and Henry are about to have the time of their lives.

James is finest recognized for his position in “The Divergent” movie trilogy. His different characteristic credit embrace “Underworld: Blood Wars” and “Underworld: Awakening.” His tv roles embrace voicing characters in each “The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance” and “Castlevania,” each of that are at Netflix.

The present was initially ordered to sequence in 2018. Steven Moffat, finest recognized for his work on “Physician Who” and “Sherlock,” will write the variation. He’ll function government producer with Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin. Hartswood Movies produces in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv