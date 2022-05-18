timeless classics you can’t miss

If there is a name within the industry that causes sensations of all kinds, it is that of Hideo Kojimaand the Metal Gear saga has some of the best games ever made. with awesome titlesbut also many games with controversy around them, you may want to know which are the best games in the series and why, and today we are going to see that.

Keep in mind that if you are new to the series, my recommendation will always be that you play them all in order of release. If you don’t care much about continuity, or want to know which games are the best Kojima has made for his franchise, this list is for you. Finally, clarify that it is not an order of preference, because it seems to me that all the games that I am going to name have their charm.

Best games of the Metal Gear saga

Metal Gear Solid

The game that was a revolution at the time of the PlayStation 1 could not be missing among the best games in its franchise. Metal Gear Solid a title that has aged very well removing some factors and that shows the most advanced who was in his time.





Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

If Metal Gear Solid was ahead, its sequel I don’t even tell you. Metal Gear Solid 2 is a step forward in all aspects and comes loaded with surprises that I don’t want to reveal, just in case. It’s a play practically timeless that to this day continues to populate the rankings of the best video games in the history of many people.





Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

If the second part of the game surprised the world, the third solidified Metal Gear Solid’s status as one of the most important franchises of its time. Focusing more on a Cold War spy scene, Metal Gear Solid 3 is the prequel the series needed, and it came at the perfect time.





Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

With a quite different format from the rest of the saga, Peace Walker is a game designed for PSP and it shows. Instead of following a long thread, he divides his action into small and contained missions, and also gives you a part of management so that not everything means action and stealth. Although it seems like a spin-off, it is a key game for the general plot of the saga that you should not skip.





Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

While it is true that when we talk about Metal Gear the most normal thing is to think of stealth games, Revengeance is one of the most celebrated titles of the entire saga, and it doesn’t even have Kojima at the helm! Created by Bayonetta’s parents, Platinum Games’ action game is one of his most memorable titles of all time, and an experience as enjoyable (if a little less serious) as any of the heavyweights in the series.