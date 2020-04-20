Timeline: The Complete Resident Evil Story Explained

Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise spans a lot of video video games all through a few generations of {hardware}, every console and conveyable. And, fairly amazingly, practically all of these video video games feed into one, ongoing storyline. Sure, it may very well be a sprawling, messy, difficult, and repeatedly difficult story, nonetheless it’s normally fascinating and fun.

Whether or not or not it’s the seven mainline video video games, the a few spin-offs, or the handful of DLC expansions, each sport has one factor key in order so as to add to the fairly dense Resident Evil universe. In spite of everything, given the magnitude of all of it, you may not be blamed for dropping observe of all of it and even no longer comparatively determining how the objects are appropriate together. Neatly, it in order that happens we have now put together a video that can assist you to sort via all of it.

On this episode of Timeline, we run via all the story of the Resident Evil franchise, from its very get began when Lord Oswell E. Spencer commissioned the arrival of a particular mansion, to its newest entry with Ethan Winters encountering a odd family throughout the Louisiana bayou.

