Time’s Up Financial Reports Show Progress, Detail CEO Severance

Time’s Up launched its newest monetary reviews on Tuesday, which present the non-profit grew rapidly in 2019 but in addition needed to pay a large severance to its former CEO.

Time’s Up spent $10.8 million in 2019, up practically threefold from the 12 months earlier than. On the similar time, it directed a bigger share of its finances to program providers — about 62%, in comparison with 41% in its first 12 months.

Charity rankings pay shut consideration to the share of funds that go to providers, with a normal goal being 75%.

The monetary reviews additionally disclose that former CEO Lisa Borders was paid $591,000 in 2019, although she left the group in mid-February of that 12 months after her son was accused of sexual assault. Borders, a former WNBA president, was paid $342,000 the 12 months earlier than.

A word on the submitting states that Borders’ 2019 compensation was the results of a severance settlement, and that the severance cost was “coated by board contributions designated for this function.”

Time’s Up was based within the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault revelations in late 2017. Its function is to lift consciousness of sexual mistreatment within the office, each in Hollywood and in different industries. It additionally raises cash for the Time’s Up Authorized Protection Fund, a fund established on the Nationwide Ladies’s Regulation Middle to deal with authorized instances involving sexual misconduct.

The NWLC reviews its funds individually, and makes use of a fiscal 12 months calendar. Its most up-to-date public disclosure covers the 12 months ending June 30, 2019. As of that time, the Time’s Up Authorized Protection Fund had spent practically $11 million on authorized providers, and had one other $14 million readily available.

Although most of that funding goes on to the NWLC with no pass-through, the Time’s Up group additionally contributes cash to the fund in below a memorandum of understanding. In 2019, the group contributed $3.2 million to the fund, up from $312,000 in its first 12 months.

Time’s Up additionally spent one other $3.6 million on “tradition change” applications and “non-public sector change” applications.

“Time’s Up was based to create a world the place work is secure, honest, and dignified for all – and the place survivors of harassment can pursue justice free from retaliation and intimidation,” the group stated in an announcement. “We’re happy with what we’ve completed in three brief years and stay dedicated to persevering with to develop our work and deepen our impression as our organizations evolve and mature. We take our duty to be good stewards of our donors’ contributions critically. Time’s Up’s funding in a prime notch group of execs and advocates is in service of our mission to leverage analysis, communications, coverage evaluation, organizing, and a community of volunteers to push for systemic change.”

Tina Tchen, the group’s present CEO, took the helm on Nov. 1, 2019. She was paid $97,000 for the ultimate two months of the calendar 12 months.

Time’s Up operates each because the Time’s Up Basis, a 501(c)3 which collects tax-deductible contributions, and as Time’s Up Now, a 501(c)4 which collects non-deductible donations. Complete contributions to each entities elevated from $3.8 million in 2018 to $11.7 million in 2019.

The group’s volunteer board members embrace Katie McGrath, Shonda Rhimes, Jurnee Smollett, Roberta Kaplan and Eva Longoria.