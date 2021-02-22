Time’s Up Slams Brett Ratner’s Return: ‘There Should Be No Comeback’

Time’s Up has condemned Brett Ratner, the director behind the “Rush Hour” movie sequence and “X-Males: The Final Stand” who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, for his deliberate return to filmmaking.

He’s set to helm a longtime ardour venture, a biopic about R&B duo Milli Vanilli, as reported by Deadline Friday. In November 2017, seven girls, together with Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and misconduct, main Warner Bros to chop ties with Ratner.

In an announcement, Time’s Up stated the director-producer shouldn’t be granted a comeback into the trade. Ratner’s venture will mark his first function directing job since 2014’s “Hercules,” and can be produced by Millennium Media and Ratner’s RatPac Leisure.

“TIME’S UP was born out of the nationwide looking on office sexual harassment,” stated Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time’s Up Basis in response to information that Ratner is ready to direct the upcoming film. “Our motion is a product of numerous brave acts by many survivors, together with those that spoke out about what they endured by the hands of Brett Ratner.”

She continued so as to add that Ratner has not provided to redress the hurt he prompted, as an alternative selecting to file lawsuits towards the ladies who got here ahead to share their experiences of abuse.

“Not solely did Ratner by no means acknowledge or apologize for the hurt he prompted, however he additionally filed lawsuits in an try and silence the voices of survivors who got here ahead – a tactic proper out of the predator’s playbook. You don’t get to go away for a pair years after which resurface and act like nothing occurred. We’ve got not – and won’t – overlook. And Millennium Media shouldn’t both. There must be no comeback. #wewontforgetbrett.”

Representatives for Ratner, RatPac Leisure and Millennium Media didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.