Time’s Up Urges SAG-AFTRA Members to Vote Against Contract

Time’s Up is urging SAG-AFTRA members to oppose the proposed successor deal on its grasp contract, scary an accusation by the union of unwarranted interference.

Balloting on the deal, reached final month between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Movement Image and Tv Producers, concludes Wednesday at 5 p.m. PDT.

“Creating protected, dignified, and equitable workplaces in an trade the place nudity and intimacy are sometimes a part of the work is difficult, however not insurmountable,” the group mentioned Monday. “Due to this fact, the truth that SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP reached an settlement that doesn’t embody key well being and security measures is deeply disappointing and harmful.”

The proposed deal has been touted by leaders of SAG-AFTRA for its “groundbreaking” enhancements in provisions for performers in nude and simulated intercourse scenes. The performers union mentioned in response that the group, based in 2018 in response to the sexual abuse scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein, was out of bounds.

“We recognize the priority and advocacy of Time’s Up,” mentioned SAG-AFTRA. “We’re motivated by the identical need to defend our members and others within the leisure trade. Nevertheless, we imagine that with this determination Time’s Up has made a severe mistake. We’re dissatisfied that they’ve taken the extremely irregular step of interfering in our members’ contract ratification effort. Their motion disrupts our members’ rights to self-determination and to vote on their contract free from the stress and affect of outdoor organizations.”

SAG-AFTRA elaborated on the accusations: “Collective bargaining is an important course of that’s the basis of labor rights. It’s wholly owned by the union members for whom the contracts are negotiated and to whom the advantages accrue. On this occasion, the working actors that represent our negotiating committee and our nationwide board of administrators, overwhelmingly voted up this contract for our members’ consideration.”

“Whereas we assist Occasions Up for his or her distinctive contributions to a trigger during which all of us imagine, we utterly disagree with their assumption that they’ve both the suitable or the invitation to intrude into this collective bargaining course of that’s led by the members for whom this group and these agreements exist,” the assertion concluded.

Opponents of the successor deal have mentioned the brand new contract doesn’t go far sufficient in its protections for performers concerned in nude and simulated intercourse scenes.