Timothée Chalamet & Taylor Russell in Talks for Luca Guadagnino Film

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell are in talks to star in “Bones & All,” from “Name Me By Your Title” director Luca Guadagnino.

The movie, with a script from “Suspiria” and “A Greater Splash” screenwriter Dave Kajganich, is described as a horror-love story, with Chalamet and Russell circling the lead roles.

The brand new movie can be a reunion for Chalamet and Guadagnino after the Sony Photos Classics’ “Name Me By Your Title,” which grossed $41.8 million on the field workplace and have become a popular culture sensation. Chalamet earned a Greatest Actor Oscar nod for his work on the movie, which was additionally nominated for Greatest Image (Guadagnino was nominated as a producer).

Chalamet can subsequent be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” in addition to the lengthy awaited movie “The French Dispatch” from Wes Anderson. The actor is at the moment in manufacturing on Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Russell is finest for her work in Netflix’s “Misplaced in Area” in addition to a breakout efficiency in 2019’s “Waves,” which netted the actor an Unbiased Spirit Award nomination and a Gotham award win for breakthrough actor. Russell was most not too long ago seen in “Phrases on Lavatory Partitions.”

Guadagnino’s newest work consists of the HBO restricted collection “We Are Who We Are,” which debuted in September. The “Suspiria” filmmaker additionally produced the latest documentary “The Truffle Hunters.” Upcoming, the Oscar nominee is hooked up to direct a remake of “Scarface” for Common Photos.

