Timothee Chalamet, Winona Ryder in Edward Scissorhands Super Bowl Ad

We don’t know but which business will win the Super Bowl advert wars on Sunday, however Cadillac’s “Edward Scissorhands” sequel — starring Timothée Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands, Edward’s son, and Winona Ryder reprising her position as Kim from Tim Burton’s 1990 film — is a wonderful wager. The advert, for the Cadillac LYRIQ, will air in the sport’s fourth quarter as a part of Basic Motors’ bigger star-studded push for its new electrical automobiles.

That Ryder’s Kim is Edgar’s mother, and that Edgar has inherited his father’s scissorhands, neatly sidesteps the absence of Johnny Depp, who starred as Edward in the film. Depp was just lately ousted from the “Improbable Beasts” franchise after dropping a libel case a British tabloid that alleged he’s a “spouse beater.”

“That is the story of a boy with scissors for fingers,” Ryder’s Kim says in voiceover. “No, not that one.”

In an e mail interview, Ryder — who at present stars in Netflix’s “Stranger Issues” — instructed Selection that she wished to play Kim in the business as a result of she “cherished the thought of working with Timothée, and the truth that it was an electrical automotive was necessary too.”

The advert makes use of Edgar’s totally different talents as an instance some great benefits of the LYRIQ’s hands-free driving characteristic, known as Super Cruise.

Life is difficult for the grim-faced Edgar: He’s banned from the bus, he can’t play soccer with out popping the ball and his boss at his meals service job squelches his creativity. However when Kim buys a LYRIQ, he can drive.

And Chalamet’s Edgar smiles for the primary time.

Courtesy of Cadillac

“And Edgar drove off into the sundown,” says Kim. “However don’t fear, he nonetheless makes it residence in meal time — sometimes.”

“It was fairly surreal to have Timothée play my son, Edgar,” Ryder mentioned. “Timothée is an unbelievable man — so gifted and candy. I felt a reasonably instantaneous bond with him.”

UTA Advertising and marketing represents Basic Motors and brokered the partnership with UTA shopper Chalamet. And though the spot was directed by the prolific business director David Shane, Burton authorized of the idea, and is quoted in Cadillac’s press launch.

“It’s uncommon when a piece you’re pleased with continues to dwell on and evolve with the instances, even after 30 years,” Burton mentioned. “I’m glad to see Edgar dealing with the brand new world! I hope each followers and people being launched to Edward Scissorhands for the primary time take pleasure in it.”