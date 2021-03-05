Timothy Spall Joins Lesley Manville in ‘Magpie Murders’

Timothy Spall will star alongside Lesley Manville in the Masterpiece, BritBox UK and Eleventh Hour Movies adaptation of “Magpie Murders,” Anthony Horowitz’s worldwide bestseller.

Spall will play detective Atticus Pünd in the mystery-within-a-mystery in “Magpie Murders.” Within the story, ebook editor Susan Ryeland (Manville) sits all the way down to learn the newest manuscript written by her in style creator, Alan Conway, the author behind the favored Atticus Pünd thriller collection. When she discovers that its ultimate chapter is lacking, she goes to Conway’s home solely to seek out his useless physique. The story goes backwards and forwards between the comfy case Pünd was making an attempt to crack and Ryeland’s investigation of what occurred to Conway.

Horowitz, who created the BBC thriller exhibits “Foyle’s Conflict” and “Midsomer Murders,” has tailored “Magpie Murders” as a six-episode collection. Manufacturing begins subsequent week in England and Eire, and “Magpie Murders” will air on Masterpiece on PBS subsequent yr. Peter Cattaneo (“The Full Monty”) is directing.

Spall is finest identified for his turns in the movies of Mike Leigh (“Secrets and techniques & Lies,” “Topsy-Turvy” and “Mr. Turner,” amongst them), taking part in Wormtail in the “Harry Potter” films and as Winston Churchill in “The King’s Speech,” amongst many different roles.

Within the press launch saying his casting, Spall mentioned: “I’m delighted to be a part of this adaptation of ‘Magpie Murders,’ and to be working as soon as once more with the immensely proficient Lesley Manville, Peter Cattaneo, the implausible solid and all of the staff at Eleventh Hour Movies. I’ve big respect for Anthony Horowitz and suppose the viewers will actually take pleasure in his good adaptation of his fantastic and ingenious novel. I’m actually trying ahead to attending to grips with bringing the intriguing Atticus Pünd to life.”

Eleventh Hour — run by chief govt Jill Inexperienced (who’s married to Horowitz) — additionally produced the difference of Horowitz’s “Alex Rider” ebook collection, which premiered final yr on IMDb TV and was renewed for a second season.