Timothy Weah: from being the son of a Ballon d’Or winner to becoming the face of the new USA team

The draw of the table of the Stars and Stripes In his debut in Qatar 2022 he left great points to the other members of Group B in the World Cup (England and Iran), since the squad of Gregg Berhalter surprised his counterpart from Wales with a young Timothy Weah as one of the figures to watch for Team USA.

The young man born in New York, USA starts out as the head of the new crop of soccer players in the US team, however, his ceiling as a soccer player is still very far, from what he can demonstrate for the future, as has been since his debut with the representative of the Stars and Stripes in March 2018 in the United States’ 1-0 win over Paraguay.

Timothy Weah who scored his first goal for the USA against Bolivia wants to write his own football history, but he cannot separate himself from the enormous legacy that his father has left in the most popular sport in the world, because Tim is the son of George Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia and the only African to win the Ballon d’Or in 1995 when he wore the colors of Milan,

Contrary to what thousands of footballers have faced, Timothy’s life, like that of his older brothers George Jr y Titadid not suffer deficiencies of any kind. Tim he inherited his love for soccer from his father and, from a very young age, he knew that his love would be linked to the sport that has brought great glory to his family.

His physical skills and with the ball have always earned him praise, even from his father who has always been attentive to his son’s projection since he was born. The beginnings of it occurred in the Rosedale Soccer Cluba club that was owned by Michael Weahthe uncle of Timothy, While his father was in the Milan and time later in the Chelsea of the Premier League.

At the age of 10, the young man joined the club of the United States Soccer Development Academy, where he played for three seasons. At the age of 13 he was transferred to the academy New York Red Bulls, time in which, in addition, he had a test with the painting Blue where his father served.

In 2014 he moved to the Academia del PSG, Years later, his career led the management of the Parisian club to offer him a contract starting in June 2017. However, after a club full of stars like Neymar (his idol) or Kylian Mbappehe was forced to leave the institution in the French capital.

“We made the decision with my mother to sign in Paris because my father had played there, because I had family there and because I knew that the president was a good person. He always wanted to play it. When I arrived, there was Zlatan, Di María, Thiago Silva. Players I saw on TV. For me they were role models ”, she recounted at the time.

Immediately afterwards, he decided to go on loan to Celtic from Glasgow, at that time his first contact with the United States National Team came, where he had already participated in the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship and the World cup Sub-17.

After his great appearances, he was sold to Lille where he currently appears as one of the immovable players in Paulo Fonseca’s team.

